LEXINGTON — No. 19 Kentucky stayed undefeated at Rupp Arena and moved to 8-3 on the season Tuesday with an 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.
“We had to play to win the game at the end,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said postgame after Florida A&M came within seven points of the lead late in the second half. “We did good stuff, we posted, we did it, Oscar (Tshiebwe), that’s how we finish the game.”
The game was the second in the five-year Unity Series between Kentucky and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Last season, UK defeated Southern University in the series debut.
After Florida A&M’s Jaylen Bates scored the game’s first points, UK answered with a 16-0 run highlighted by seven early points from Cason Wallace, giving the Cats a 16-2 lead heading into the game’s first media timeout.
Kentucky’s offense would slow down slightly in the middle of the first half as it would take a 22-7 lead into the game’s second media timeout and then saw the Rattlers go on an 8-3 run to cut the lead to 25-15 with 8:26 left until halftime leading to a UK timeout.
CJ Fredrick would get Kentucky’s offense rolling again after the timeout as he drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to help move the lead back to 13, but by the final media timeout of the half, the Rattlers pulled back within 10 at 35-25.
Florida A&M briefly pulled within single digits before the half at 36-27 and wound up going into the halftime locker room down just 10 points at 42-32.
The Rattlers were able to hang around thanks to a 52.2% first-half shooting clip from the field and a 50% mark from 3, while Kentucky appeared to use the first half to try out different lineups and get playing time to its entire scholarship roster as 11 Cats got first-half minutes.
After a sloppy first possession of the second half resulting in a turnover, UK’s offense began to heat back up as it went on a 16-10 run behind nine points from Wallace and five points from Chris Livingston to push its lead to 16 entering the first media timeout of the half.
Florida A&M would not go away quietly as later in the half it cut a once 20-point UK lead to 10 by using an 11-0 run to make it 69-59 Kentucky with 7:55 left to play.
The timeout would not get Kentucky going as FAMU pulled within seven thanks to a Bates 3 and kept Kentucky scoreless on offense for over five minutes.
Kentucky would grow its lead back to 11 at 77-66 entering the game’s final media timeout and closed out a 20- point win by finishing the game on an 11-2 run.
Wallace led the way in the scoring department for Kentucky as he scored a young career-high 27 points by shooting 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from 3.
“He made shots tonight,” Calipari said of Wallace. “We’ve got to keep working with him as he plays point. Decision making, seeing better, seeing the court better. What he did today was he made shots.
“He’s a terrific player.”
Wallace was joined in double figures by Oscar Tshiebwe (14), Fredrick (12) and Antonio Reeves (10).
Florida A&M’s offense, which entered Tuesday’s game ranked second worst in the country scoring just 54.9 points per game, put 68 points on the board by shooting 52% from the field and 56.3% from 3.
Bates led the team with 21 points and was joined in double figures by Dimingus Stevens (13) and Jordan Tillmon (10).
“We didn’t defend today like we been defending. It’s crazy,” Calipari said. “The one thing that we can rely on is that we would really, really guard. Well, they beat us on the bounce, they beat us shooting 3s, they beat us offensive rebounding. We just had a little bit more than them but Robert (McCullum) had his team ready to go.”
The Rattlers dropped to 2-8 on the year with the loss.
Kentucky will return to action next Tuesday when it opens SEC play with a trip to take on Missouri.
