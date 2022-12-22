Florida A M Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky’s Cason Wallace is pressured by Florida A&M’s Jordan Tillmon during the Wildcats’ win Wednesday night in Lexington.

 Associated Press

LEXINGTON — No. 19 Kentucky stayed undefeated at Rupp Arena and moved to 8-3 on the season Tuesday with an 88-68 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

“We had to play to win the game at the end,” Wildcats coach John Calipari said postgame after Florida A&M came within seven points of the lead late in the second half. “We did good stuff, we posted, we did it, Oscar (Tshiebwe), that’s how we finish the game.”

