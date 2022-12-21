No. 19 Kentucky will get the chance to bounce back from a disappointing setback to UCLA when the Wildcats host Florida A&M on Wednesday.
The matchup is the second in the five-year Unity Series, which pits UK against historically Black institutions from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The game, which is designed to raise awareness of the missions of HBCUs and to raise funds for those programs, will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
“It shows a lot about the university, it shows a lot about what it’s all about,” said Kentucky senior forward Jacob Toppin, who traveled with teammates and Florida A&M opponents to tour the National Underground Railroad Freedom Museum in Cincinnati on Monday. “It’s about history, it’s about bringing everybody together and being collective with it all.”
As far as on-court production goes, UK star Oscar Tshiebwe simply wants to see the Cats show more mental toughness moving forward.
“You just got to stay focused, no matter what you’re running through,” said the 6-foot-9, 260-pound senior forward, who’s averaging a team-best 15.1 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. “You just got to fight. I told everybody it’s about fighting. If you’re not willing to fight — there will be games where we’re not making buckets, but you just got to fight until the end.
“Defense wins the game. It’s not about offense, defense wins the game. ... Go for rebounds, go for blocks, try to do something great.”
Kentucky (7-3) last played in a 63-53 loss against UCLA on Saturday, in which the Cats failed to score in the final 4:30. Despite the outcome and outcry from fans, Tshiebwe’s mindset hasn’t changed.
“The mentality’s still the same, still positive,” he said. “We got a good team, we just got to figure out to stay together. In the couple last minutes, we got to know — not just taking crazy shots, because the last four minutes, five minutes, we did not score. We cannot end a game like that, but the mentality is good.
“The good thing is it’s not March yet. We’re in December. For me, I still have so much confidence. We have elite talent. I’m just focusing right now. Like coach always says, it’s not losing, it’s either winning or learning. For us, we’re learning by losing. My teammates and everybody sees now it’s not easy, we just got to be tough to win the game.”
Kentucky, averaging 77.8 points pr game on 45.4% shooting from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, are led by Tshiebwe, 6-5 senior guard Antonio Reeves (13.1 ppg), Toppin (11.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg), 6-4 freshman guard Cason Wallace (10.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and 5-9 senior guard Sahvir Wheeler (9.2 ppg, 6.4 apg), among others.
Florida A&M (2-7), which scores 54.9 points per game on 35.4% shooting from the floor and 26.8% from beyond the arc, will counter with a group led by 6-2 junior guard Jordan Tillmon (10 ppg) and 6-7 junior forward Jaylen Bates (9.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
As long as the Cats learn from their mistakes, Tshiebwe said, they’ll be fine.
“The biggest improvement that needs to be made is we got to learn to make a bucket when it’s rough and tough,” he said. “We got to slow down, not just touch it and do something quick. We got to slow down, especially when it’s a big game, especially when it’s a close game.
“In the last four minutes, we got to learn to slow down to run something. We got to get a good bucket, we got to get good points, because if we just touch and shoot, it’s going to be tough for us. But we still have good players. I have so much confidence in all my teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.