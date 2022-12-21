No. 19 Kentucky will get the chance to bounce back from a disappointing setback to UCLA when the Wildcats host Florida A&M on Wednesday.

The matchup is the second in the five-year Unity Series, which pits UK against historically Black institutions from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The game, which is designed to raise awareness of the missions of HBCUs and to raise funds for those programs, will tip off at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

