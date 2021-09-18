Christian Academy-Louisville’s big-play capability was simply too much for Owensboro Catholic to overcome Friday night.
Easton Messer scored four touchdowns — two rushing, one receiving and an interception return — to guide the Class 3-A second-ranked Centurions to a 49-26 win over the Aces at Steele Stadium’s Independence Bank Field.
Catholic coach Jason Morris credited his young players for their perseverance throughout the contest.
“I was proud of the fact that we didn’t quit,” he said. “That’s a really good 3-A football team, and they probably got woken up a little bit last week (a 37-14 loss to Lexington Christian). They played a lot better tonight than they played last week against LCA, and they had some really good players.
“(Messer) is as good as any receiver that we’ve faced since I’ve been here.”
Messer, who’s received offers from Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall and Middle Tennessee, hauled in two passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for 69 yards and two TDs and added a 102-yard interception return for a TD to put his team up 28-7 late in the first quarter.
“Our guys came out and performed like they needed to, so I was really proud to see us bounce back after a tough loss to LCA,” Centurions coach Hunter Cantwell said. “... This is a great game for us. Owensboro Catholic has a storied program, so to be able to come down here and play in this environment — and what a phenomenal set-up — was great.”
The Aces (0-5) opened the game with a seven-play, 79-yard drive capped off by Lincoln Clancy’s play-action pass to a wide open Braden Mundy for a 47-yard score and 7-0 advantage.
On CAL’s first play of the game, Messer took a sweep up the sideline for a 52-yard score, and three consecutive turnovers by the Aces thereafter helped CAL establish a three-touchdown lead.
Catholic struck again when Clancy scrambled to buy time before connecting with Reid Clark downfield for a 70-yard scoring strike that cut the deficit to 28-13 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.
Two more scores, including Messer’s 17-yard TD run, put the Centurions up 49-13 shortly before intermission — triggering the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
With reserves playing out the second half for both teams, freshman quarterback Brady Atwell entered for the Aces and directed a pair of scoring drives — with TD throws of 27 and 18 yards to Deuce Sims providing the game’s final margin.
“Overall, I’m not going to beat my guys up,” Morris said. “It’s the exact same message: Until that horn blows at the fourth quarter next week (against district foe Hancock County), that’s when we’re going to count our record.
“I’m really proud of our guys. We fought through this five-game stretch. I think we’re going to be better for it, and I have nothing negative to say.”
For the game, Clancy completed 10-of-19 passes for 203 yards with two TDs and three interceptions. Atwell connected on 5-of-10 attempts for 66 yards and two scores.
Clark made three catches for 98 yards and a TD, Sims hauled in two passes for 45 yards and two scores, and Mundy recorded three receptions for 53 yards and a TD.
In addition to Messer’s output, CAL quarterback Cole Hodge completed 9-of-12 passes for 203 yards and three TDs. Connor Hodge, who threw for 53 yards in the second half, made four catches for 73 yards.
The Centurions outgained Catholic 367-334 in total yardage.
The Aces host Hancock County next week at Steele Stadium to open Class 2-A district play.
CHRISTIAN ACA.-LOUISVILLE 28 21 0 0 — 49
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13 0 7 6 — 26
OC — Mundy 47 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
CAL — Messer 52 run (Cornett kick)
CAL — Messer 56 pass from Hodge (Cornett kick)
CAL — Copenhaven 3 run (Cornett kick)
CAL — Messer 102 interception (Cornett kick)
OC — Clark 70 pass from Clancy (kick failed)
CAL — Embers 20 pass from Hodge (Cornett kick)
CAL — Patrick 19 pass from Hodge (Cornett kick)
CAL — Messer 17 run (Cornett kick)
OC — Sims 27 pass from Atwell (Frick kick)
OC — Sims 18 pass from Atwell (kick failed)
