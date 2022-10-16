LEXINGTON — The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats got their season back on track Saturday with a 27-17 win over No. 16 Mississippi State at Kroger Field, snapping a two-game losing streak.
“Much better feeling this week than last week at this time,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “So, really proud of our team. I told the team, I didn’t know the outcome going into this game. But I knew we would play like that. I knew we would play like we play. Tough, resilient, together and play hard, like we do. And I knew we would respond.”
Chris Rodriguez Jr. took control for the Wildcats as the All-SEC running back ran for a season-high 196 yards on 30 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. He also added a pair of second-half touchdown runs.
“He’s going to be a very good NFL running back. It’s nice because I know a lot of scouts and people that come through here and you’re able to give everyone a real honest opinion about how special a kid he is,” UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. “He’s a really talented player, but he’s going to be great in an organization just because he’s such a good guy.
“He has got competitive greatness. And it’s important to him, and I trust him completely. It’s the individual and the talent that makes him so special.”
Rodriguez surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards in the win.
“It means a lot,” Rodriguez said of the milestone. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I was looking at the jumbotron and they put it up there and I was like, ‘Why is everybody congratulating me? Game’s not over yet,’ and then I look up. It feels alright. Job’s not done. We still got a lot more game left.”
Rodriguez moved into fourth place in all-time program rushing history, behind only Benny Snell, Sonny Collins and Moe Williams.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Mississippi State got on the board first with a 47-yard Massimo Biscardi field goal to take a 3-0 lead with just over eight minutes left in the half.
After Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo missed a 51-yard field goal, the Wildcats’ defense would again come up big by forcing a turnover on downs with 47 seconds left in the half.
The offense would finally reward the defense as a pair of Bulldog penalties and Levis completions to Rahsaan Lewis helped move UK to the Mississippi State 10-yard-line with 14 seconds left in the half. It set up a 28-yard Ruffolo field goal to tie the game at 3-3 heading into halftime.
Kentucky’s offense would quickly move into Bulldog territory early in the third quarter as Levis connected with Brown for a 33-yard completion. However, the play would still end in disaster as Levis left the game holding his shoulder after taking a hit on the throw.
Kaiya Sheron would come into replace the injured Levis, but the drive would stall at the Bulldogs’ 19-yard-line, where the Cats settled for a 37-yard Ruffolo field goal to take a 6-3 lead.
With the air seemingly taken out of the Kroger Field crowd, Mississippi State quickly moved into the red zone, where on fourth down, Will Rogers hit Austin Williams for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead.
Needing a spark, Kentucky got two as the Bulldogs celebrated its go-ahead touchdown. Levis made his way back from the UK locker room and led UK’s offense back onto the field. Just four plays into the drive, Rodriguez got loose for a 47-yard run to move the Cats to the Bulldogs’ 8-yard-line.
On fourth down, Levis found Lewis for a 3-yard touchdown to put Kentucky on top 13-10 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
After Kentucky’s defense forced a Bulldog punt, the UK offense continued to roll as Levis, while getting dragged to the ground, found JuTahn McClain for a 31-yard completion and a first down at the Mississippi State 16-yard-line.
On the next play, Kentucky hit paydirt as Rodriguez rolled his way to a 16-yard score that put the Cats in front, 20-10.
With just under nine minutes to play, the Bulldogs’ Emmanuel Forbes stepped in front of a UK receiver on an attempted screen pass, intercepted the Levis throw and returned it 59-yards for a touchdown to cut the UK lead to 20-17.
Needing to regain momentum, Levis delivered as he hit a wide-open Dekel Crowdus for 50 yards to move the Cats to the Bulldogs’ 7-yard-line. On the next play, Kentucky found itself back in the end zone with a Rodriguez run to make it 27-17 UK with five and a half minutes to play.
Kentucky’s defense would keep that newfound momentum alive on the ensuing Mississippi State possession as DeAndre Square picked off Rogers and returned it to the 32-yard line with four minutes to play, sealing the win for the Cats.
By holding Rogers to 203 passing yards, Kentucky was able to limit America’s passing leader to his fewest yardage output of the season.
“I thought that they had a great game plan. Brad (White) did a great job,” Stoops said of his defense. “Defensive coaches did a great job. And mixed it up well and players executed. It was really a team effort.”
Kentucky improves to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in SEC play with the win.
UK will be off next week and return to action Oct. 29 when it travels to Knoxville to take on an undefeated Tennessee fresh off a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama.
