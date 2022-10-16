LEXINGTON — The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats got their season back on track Saturday with a 27-17 win over No. 16 Mississippi State at Kroger Field, snapping a two-game losing streak.

“Much better feeling this week than last week at this time,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “So, really proud of our team. I told the team, I didn’t know the outcome going into this game. But I knew we would play like that. I knew we would play like we play. Tough, resilient, together and play hard, like we do. And I knew we would respond.”

