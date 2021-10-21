The Daviess County High School boys soccer team will look to knock off the state’s top-ranked team when the No. 3 Panthers travel to face No. 1 North Oldham in the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.
The game is slated for a 6 p.m. CT start in Goshen.
DC (21-1-4) advanced with a 4-1 home victory against South Warren on Monday, with Ahmed Abdullahi, Tanner Andersen, Dax Sandifer and Nick Vincent all recording goals after their team trailed 1-0. The Panthers have won nine consecutive games and haven’t dropped a contest since Aug. 21.
Undefeated North Oldham (16-0-2) earned a spot in the quarterfinal round with a 2-1 penalty-kick victory over Louisville Manual Tuesday night.
The last time DC and North Oldham squared off, the contest ended in a 3-3 draw on Aug. 31, 2019.
The Panthers are paced by Sean Higgs (16 goals, six assists), Andersen (15 goals, eight assists) and Sandifer (12 goals), while senior forward Samuel Murphy (12 goals, nine assists) leads the defensive-minded Mustangs.
There will be a send-off ceremony Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in front of DCHS.
