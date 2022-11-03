As the fourth-ranked Kentucky men’s basketball team looks to continue building team chemistry this preseason, the Wildcats will have their final dress rehearsal Thursday night with an exhibition matchup against Kentucky State.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
UK is coming off of Sunday’s 56-38 exhibition victory over Missouri Western, in which CJ Fredrick (15 points, 4-of-6 from 3-point range) and Jacob Toppin (10 points, six rebounds) carried the Cats offensively.
However, on defense is where Kentucky truly stood out.
The Cats limited Missouri Western to only 30.8% shooting from the field and 2-of-15 from long range, with Will Eames (12 points) finishing as his team’s lone double-digit scorer.
With one final chance to prepare for Monday’s regular-season opener against Howard, UK is focused on continuing the momentum.
“We have a bunch of good players,” said senior guard Antonio Reeves, a transfer from Illinois State. “All of us can make plays, rebound, defend, and we can all play together.
“By all of us playing aggressive, playing together, running down the floor as fast as we can — that’s what coach emphasizes. Just basically what we do in practice and staying focused to that.”
Reeves finished with only five points and struggled offensively, shooting only 2-of-7 from the floor and missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Still, he’s not deterred.
“I just feel more comfortable going into the next game, knowing I can go out there and just be me,” he added.
One big lift the Cats got in their previous game was the emergence of Ugonna Onyenso, a 6-foot-11 freshman forward who swatted a game-high five blocks with four points and three rebounds in only 15 minutes.
“This is what I do,” said Onyenso, who reclassified to be able to play this season. “I just need to get my confidence, that’s it.”
Part of that, the Nigeria native said, is putting in the work to continue improving his game — which will benefit the team as a whole.
“Building my confidence more and getting more reps offensively,” he said. “Be more physical, getting more offensive rebounds and playing really hard.
“We just need to keep playing hard. We’re still building our team chemistry.”
According to Reeves, nothing will help that process quite like getting back on the floor Thursday night to take on Kentucky State.
“What we can learn is how we all play together, how we all gel together in a real game,” he said. “It’s not practice, we’re not playing against each other. We’re all a team now. Now, (we need to learn) what roles we need to perform in a game and stick to that.”
