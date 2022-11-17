The fourth-ranked Kentucky basketball team will look to regroup from Tuesday’s setback against to Michigan State when the Wildcats host South Carolina State on Thursday.
Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena.
UK (2-1) dropped a 86-77 double-overtime decision to the Spartans in Indianapolis, in which defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe returned to the lineup. The 6-foot-9 senior forward, in his return from an offseason knee procedure, posted 22 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks before fouling out.
Senior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, playing in his second contest of the regular season, added 16 points and eight assists in 40 minutes off the bench.
Even with his top players back together, Cats coach John Calipari said, there will still be adjustments that the team has to make.
“I got a lot to learn about our team,” he said after the loss to Michigan State. “I thought these guys fought like heck. When you talk about late-game situations, that’s on me as a coach. Let’s go, let’s figure this out. Now, I come back and say we just haven’t had the team to do it, we haven’t had our team together.
“We got a lot of stuff to figure out, we really do. But I like this team. I like us defensively, I like us rebounding, I like us shooting, I like us playmaking — a lot of good stuff. We weren’t ready, and I told everybody we’re not ready for teams that are ready to finish off the end of a game, and we’re not. That’s on me.”
UK will have the chance to get back on track against the visiting Bulldogs (0-3), who have dropped contests against South Carolina, Tennessee State and Duquesne.
Despite Friday’s matchup at No. 2 Gonzaga looming on Sunday, the Cats aren’t taking anything for granted.
“We have a game Thursday, we got to get ready to win that game,” Wheeler said. “At the end of the day, it’s still basketball. These are guys who are worthy opponents. We’ve got to go out and fix stuff and get ready to win that game. It’s not about who we’re playing four days from now (Gonzaga), it’s about Thursday, getting right, watching film and continuing to get better.”
South Carolina State is led by sophomore guard Lesown Hallums (12.7 ppg) and 6-6 sophomore forward Davion Everett (12.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg).
Kentucky will counter with a group that includes Tshiebwe, 6-5 senior guard Antonio Reeves (15 ppg), Wheeler (13.5 ppg, 9.5 apg), 6-3 redshirt senior guard CJ Fredrick (13 ppg), 6-4 freshman guard Cason Wallace (12.3 ppg) and 6-9 senior forward Jacob Toppin (11 ppg, 6 rpg).
“We got so much work to do to just settle down and get into ‘Here’s who we are,’ but that’s the fun part of coaching,” Calipari said. “... Our schedule is ridiculous, but isn’t that who you want to play, guys? And they’ll say yeah. So let’s go out, regroup and get out of here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.