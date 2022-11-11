Despite entering the season shorthanded, No. 4 Kentucky is focused on using its lockdown defense to help make up the difference.

The Wildcats, fresh off Monday’s 95-63 win over Howard, will next look to shut down visiting Duquesne in a 6 p.m. CT matchup Friday at Rupp Arena.

