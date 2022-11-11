Despite entering the season shorthanded, No. 4 Kentucky is focused on using its lockdown defense to help make up the difference.
The Wildcats, fresh off Monday’s 95-63 win over Howard, will next look to shut down visiting Duquesne in a 6 p.m. CT matchup Friday at Rupp Arena.
According to UK freshman forward Chris Livingston, the Cats’ mentality on the defensive end is what fuels their entire game plan.
“You’re always going to miss or make shots, but you really want to key in on defense every time,” said Livingston, who scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds with a steal in the Cats’ season-opening win. “That’s really going to pick up the pace for you. The more stops you get, the more run-outs — I feel as though our team is best in transition, so we got a lot more stops that allowed us to score a lot more points.”
Against Howard, Kentucky forced 16 turnovers leading to 20 points, and the Cats’ excelled with a 23-7 advantage in fastbreak scoring. UK limited Howard to only 34.3% shooting from the field while connecting on 54.8% of its own shots — including a 11-of-24 (45.8%) mark from 3-point range.
Senior guards Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick combined for 42 points in the win, with Reeves making a UK-record six 3-pointers in his debut.
“We have a lot of guys, including myself, that can spread the floor, and that’s going to help us throughout the season a great deal,” Livingston added. “Being able to spread the floor the way we can is going to open up the gaps to drive the ball and things like that. It opens up the whole game when you’ve got guys that can shoot.”
The Cats were also spurred by freshman guard Cason Wallace, who filled in for injured All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Senior forward Jacob Toppin added 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.
According to junior forward Lance Ware, who tallied four points and three rebounds in 20 minutes as a starter Monday, UK’s offense will also be hard to handle.
“Obviously, we go out and score 90-something points, and that’s what you want to do,” Ware said. “If you score 90 points, 80 points, and the other team beats you, that was a good game. With our defense and how we play, I don’t see that happening too often.”
And, despite playing without Wheeler, defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and sophomore forward Daimion Collins, Ware is confident that Kentucky can continue building early-season momentum.
“We just have a good team,” he said. “... We want those guys back and we want those guys to play, but I think that we’re going to be holding it down until whatever happens happens. And then we’ll deal with that stuff when they get back and then we’ll figure all the other stuff out.
“Just take it one game at a time, win these games, go out and compete, and handle everything else later.”
Duquesne enters Friday following a 91-63 season-opening victory over Montana, in which the Dukes shot 64.4% from the field and made 10-of-24 (41.7%) shots from distance. Junior guard Dae Dae Grant scored 25 points to lead all scorers, making all eight shot attempts from the field with six makes from beyond the arc.
