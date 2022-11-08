LEXINGTON — The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats opened their 2022-23 regular season with an impressive 95-63 win over the Howard Bison at Rupp Arena on Monday.

“I thought we defended pretty good today,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame. “That’s a good team. Howard will win their league. I will be stunned if they don’t win their league. I watched tape and I was scared to death prior to this game.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.