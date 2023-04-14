By the Messenger-Inquirer
Jessie Daniels and Sadie Morris each clubbed a home run in the sixth inning to lift No. 5 Daviess County to a 3-1 win over No. 4 Henderson County on Thursday at DCHS.
Sophia Cain picked up the pitching win with four strikeouts for the Lady Panthers (11-2).
Taylor Troutman hit a home run in the top of the first for Henderson County (12-4).
HENDERSON COUNTY 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 102 x — 3 2 0
WP-Cain. LP-Kemp. HR-Daniels, Morris (DC), Troutman (H).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 28, McLEAN COUNTY 0Jaycee Phillips went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs, Sophia Wilkins finished 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and four runs, and Abry Carver was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs as the Lady Mustangs rolled in Calhoun.
Macy Cotton went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and an RBI for Muhlenberg County (10-3, 1-0 10th District), while Josie Davis was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three runs.
Joshlynn Noe was also 2-for-2 with four runs and two RBIs. Ava Carver didn’t give up a hit in the pitching win.
McLean County (1-8, 0-2) was victimized by five errors.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 84(16) — 28 20 1
McLEAN COUNTY 000 — 0 0 5
WP-Av. Carver. 2B-Davis 2, Cotton, Wilkins (Mu). 3B-Phillips (Mu). HR-Ab. Carver (Mu).
BOYS TENNIS APOLLO 6, MUHLENBERG CoUNTY 3The Eagles won at the Owensboro Tennis Complex with singles victories from Stetson Osborne, Jamison Franey, Conner O’Bryan and Maddox Tucker.
Doubles winners for Apollo were Osborne-Evan Wilson and O’Bryan-Tucker.
Muhlenberg County got wins from Paxton Evitts and Dawson Hambrick. The Mustangs’ doubles winner was Heath Embry-Tristan Hall.
GIRLS TENNIS APOLLO 8, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1The E-Gals earned a win at the Owensboro Tennis Complex behind singles wins from Sophey Jennings, Emma Parker, Kaelin Payne, Maddie Ebelhar and Jolie Foster.
Doubles victors for Apollo included Parker-Lucy Waldschmidt, Ella Hayden-Elise Wilson and Vidhi Patel-Maddie Jones.
Muhlenberg County picked up a singles win from Sarah-Cate Boggess.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3, CASTLE (IND.) 2The Lady Aces earned a victory at Moreland Park with singles wins from Ella Cason and Aisha Merchant.
Catholic’s winning doubles team was Julia Marshall-Isabelle Reisz.
