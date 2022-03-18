Omari Glover scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 5 Warren Central edged No. 2 Louisville Male 57-54 in the first round of the UK HealthCare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Chappelle Whitney added 14 points with six boards for the Dragons (27-3), and Jaiden Lawrence tallied 12 points. Izayiah Villafuerte dished seven assists, as well.
Dezdrick Lindsay posted 23 points for Male (28-6), Kaleb Glenn recorded 13 points with 10 rebounds, and Jayden Johnson chipped in 10 points.
Warren Central advances to play Murray in Friday’s quarterfinals.
NO. 3 COVINGTON CATHOLIC 76, NO. 7 ASHLAND BLAZER 65
Evan Ipsaro poured in 26 points, and Chandler Starks produced 21 points with 12 rebounds in the Colonels’ first-round state tournament win.
Mekhi Wilson had 15 points, and Mitchell Rylee chipped in 11 points for Covington Catholic (29-4).
Cole Villers finished with 25 points for Ashland Blazer (26-6), and Colin Porter added 18 points.
The Colonels will take on Lyon County in Friday’s quarterfinals.
MURRAY 57, HENRY CLAY 53
Grant Whitaker scored 29 points, and Trey Boggess posted 16 points with 12 rebounds in the Tigers’ win in the first round of the state tournament.
With the win, Murray improved to 26-6.
Aziel Blackwell and Kanye Henderson scored 22 points apiece for Henry Clay (27-9).
Murray will play Warren Central in the tournament quarterfinals Friday.
LYON COUNTY 82, JOHN HARDIN 65
Travis Perry poured in 26 points to lead the Lyons to a win in the opening round of the state tournament.
Jackson Shoulders scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Brady Shoulders produced 18 points and 11 boards for Lyon County (29-6).
Jalen Tyus finished with 18 points for John Hardin (25-10), and Devon Rogers added 13 points.
Lyon County will play Covington Catholic in the state quarterfinals Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.