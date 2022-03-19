Jaiden Lawrence scored 13 points to lead No. 5 Warren Central to a 54-48 win over Murray in the UK HealthCare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Omari Glover added 11 points for the Dragons (28-3), and Kade Unseld chipped in 10 points.
Grant Whitaker scored a game-best 23 points for Murray (26-7), and Trey Boggess tallied 12 points.
Warren Central advances to play Covington Catholic in Saturday’s state tournament semifinals.
NO. 1 GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 43, NO. 9 PIKEVILLE 38
Tanner Walton produced 11 points and 10 rebounds to pace the top-ranked Cardinals in the state quarterfinals.
Jerone Morton added 11 points for GRC (35-1), and Sam Parrish hauled in 10 boards.
Keian Worrix led Pikeville (32-3) with 13 points.
GRC plays Lincoln County in the state semifinals Saturday.
NO. 3 COVINGTON CATHOLIC 59, LYON COUNTY 57
Kascyl McGillis scored 17 points, and Mitchell Rylee posted 16 points with 11 rebounds as the Colonels held on for a win in the state quarterfinals.
Brady Hussey finished with 13 points for Covington Catholic (30-4).
Travis Perry scored 21 points for Lyon County (26-10), and Jackson Shoulders had 14 points with 13 rebounds.
Covington Catholic will play Warren Central in Saturday’s state semifinals.
LINCOLN COUNTY 56, NORTH OLDHAM 46
Tramane Alcorn scored 15 points to lead the Patriots to a win in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Jaxon Smith added 11 points for Lincoln County (31-7), and Colton Ralston chipped in 10 points.
Ian Higdon posted 20 points and 10 rebounds for North Oldham (19-13), and Jack Scales finished with 12 points.
Lincoln County will play George Rogers Clark in Saturday’s semifinals.
