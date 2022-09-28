Following Saturday’s 31-23 victory over Northern Illinois, No. 7 Kentucky’s coaches kept referring back to one metric they were proud of: Explosive plays.
Throughout the night at Kroger Field, Wildcats quarterback Will Levis hung in the pocket and found his speedy receivers downfield for big plays, including a 69-yard touchdown throw to Tayvion Robinson and a 70-yard scoring strike to Barion Brown.
By the time the dust settled, Levis had passed for 303 yards with four TDs. The receiving duo had combined for 11 receptions, 249 yards and four scores.
It was another step toward figuring out the puzzle that UK’s offense has become.
“Yeah, you’re going to need that if you’re going to have an electric offense,” Levis said of the Cats’ downfield weapons. “You’re going to need electric playmakers. Tayvion has that ability to make moves before he even catches the ball, which is really cool. Barion just has that next-level speed to blow by people. I can dunk it all day for 300 yards, but when you can throw for 300, and with only 18 completions, that’s awesome.”
For an offense that’s struggled with consistency, especially in the ground game, they’ll get a lift when All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez returns for Saturday’s trip to face No. 14 Ole Miss in Oxford.
Kentucky’s already shown that it can take down a ranked conference foe on the road, as evidenced by UK’s 26-16 win at then-No. 12 Florida on Sept. 10. Since then, however, the Gators slid out of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings — meaning Kentucky will, once again, have to prove itself.
For the Cats, whose defense has mostly been superb through four contests, they’ll have to demonstrate a much better offensive effort.
Before Saturday’s game, UK was averaging 5.79 yards per play — putting the Cats in the middle of the pack among FBS schools. Afterwards, following Levis’ big performance, that number moved to 6.0 yards per play and put Kentucky in a tie with Troy for 62nd in the nation.
In other words, more explosive plays are definitely needed for the Cats to be successful.
When the ground game obviously hasn’t clicked yet — UK is 123rd in the country with 81.5 rushing yards per game — the only solution is to put the ball in your quarterback’s hands and let him sling it around the field. Levis’ NFL draft stock continues to climb, and for good reason, as he’s thrown for 1,185 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
So far, Kentucky’s success had landed on the signal-caller’s shoulders, and he’s helped the Cats put together a 4-0 start for the second consecutive season.
If running the ball isn’t an option, though, UK’s offense will struggle as it enters a seven-game conference trek.
Establishing the run forces defenses to play up at the line of scrimmage, leading to open receivers when Levis decides to pull the ball out and throw downfield. Play-action passes don’t work if the defense knows you can’t run the ball.
So, when UK marches into Mississippi to face the Rebels, one of two things needs to happen: Either Rodriguez comes barreling out of the gate and becomes the catalyst for the Cats’ ground game, or Levis needs better plays to get the ball downfield.
Early suspicions say it’s a mix of both.
“For Chris, he just needs to be himself,” UK coach Mark Stoops said. “He doesn’t need to come in and be our savior or anything like that or save our run game — any of that. We don’t need him to worry about that, we just need him to be him, and we need the people around him, the other guys around him that are playing, to do their job and to strain and to do things better in certain moments.”
No doubt, Rodriguez is ready to go, and the Cats miss him dearly. At the same time, UK’s passing attack improved in its win over Northern Illinois. As first-year offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello gets more comfortable, and the Cats become more comfortable within his system, the aerial attack will open up even further.
The next test comes Saturday.
