There wasn’t any panic within the Kentucky football locker room before Saturday’s conference opener at Florida, and there wasn’t a whole lot of surprise for the Wildcats afterward.
UK had been a favorite to top the Gators — for the second year in a row and the third time in the last five seasons — up until the first week of the 2022 season. Following the No. 20 Cats’ 37-13 season-opening home win over Miami (Ohio) and unranked Florida’s 29-26 home victory against No. 7 Utah, however, things flipped.
All of a sudden, the Gators were the popular pick and entered Saturday’s game favored to win by nearly six points.
Mark Stoops & Co. had other plans.
The Cats marched into Gainesville and came away with a 26-16 victory, despite a running game that’s been without All-SEC rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that’s still finding its footing. It was the first real test of the year for UK, and, as has become the norm in recent seasons, the Cats were unfazed.
“You always know it’s going to be difficult and challenging,” said Stoops, UK’s 10th-year head coach, in his Monday media availability. “We embraced that challenge, went out there and hit it head on and played a very good football game.
“Now, we talked about last week, increasing that intensity, and we’re going to continue to focus on that, continue to focus on ourselves, continue to improve and become a better football team.”
Stoops was legitimately excited to get back to practice Monday, and for good reason.
Yet again, his team looked at the proverbial doubters in the eye and proved them wrong.
At this point, it’s simply a staple of UK football: Overcoming obstacles and continuing to grow, in spite of outside speculation. For their efforts, the Cats shot up to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
This week’s home game against Youngstown State, ranked No. 23 in the FCS Coaches Poll, presents another chance to improve — and it’s unlikely that Stoops sees the discrepancy in playing levels as an indicator of success. If anything, he wants his team to take the game just as seriously as the Florida matchup, if not more so.
That’s the way the program’s been built, after all.
All last week, UK pumped loud noise of its speakers during practice to simulate the game in The Swamp. This week, the Cats might have to do the same just to drown out the noise of excitement at Kroger Field.
“We really worked hard to put our players in a position to be successful,” Stoops added. “You obviously work in crowd noise, but the communication we had during the week, I thought our coaches did a really good job. Will (Levis) came to me last week and said he wanted it loud in practice, because he understands.
“For the most part, really clean, good with communication, and our coaches prepped really well.”
UK got a bit of a lift Monday when the Cats learned Rodriguez would be back for the Oct. 1 road game against Ole Miss, but that’s still two games away. In the meantime, Stoops will have his team focused on the task at hand.
Stoops grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and he knows how important hosting the Penguins can be for both programs.
“I’m really proud that they’re coming in,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it, and I know how tough they are and what type of program and the history that they have. They’re not going to be intimidated.
“That’s all good, and there’s a connection there, but at the end of the day they’re coming in here to beat us and play well, and we have a job to do. It’s our job to keep that intensity and keep that focus and keep on improving.”
So far, so good for the Cats.
