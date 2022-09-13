There wasn’t any panic within the Kentucky football locker room before Saturday’s conference opener at Florida, and there wasn’t a whole lot of surprise for the Wildcats afterward.

UK had been a favorite to top the Gators — for the second year in a row and the third time in the last five seasons — up until the first week of the 2022 season. Following the No. 20 Cats’ 37-13 season-opening home win over Miami (Ohio) and unranked Florida’s 29-26 home victory against No. 7 Utah, however, things flipped.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.