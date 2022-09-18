LEXINGTON — The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats started slow Saturday but finished strong as they defeated Youngstown State 31-0 at Kroger Field to move to 3-0 for a second straight season.
Saturday marked Kentucky’s first shutout win since 2009. It was the first of Mark Stoops’ 10-year tenure as head coach and came against the Wildcat head coach’s hometown team.
“Outstanding effort by our defense again,” Stoops said postgame. “Coach (Brad) White, that whole unit defensively played outstanding all game.”
Stoops’ first shutout was news to junior cornerback Carrington Valentine.
“So when I found out, it was kind of funny, I found out when they took me out and said I was done,” he said. “I didn’t know until we put some of the younger guys in. ... And when someone came up to me, it was like, ‘Yeah, we’re about to get the first shutout,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’
“And I was just talking to Coach White. I was like, I felt like we had to have a shutout way before like Mississippi State (in 2020), but they had the safety. So I’m on the field like, ‘Get it, Get it,’ And then we got it. I was so happy.”
After a slow start, Kentucky’s special teams unit provided a spark midway through the first quarter as Martez Thrower blocked a Paddy Lynch punt that was recovered by Octavious Oxendine and taken to the Youngstown State 27-yard-line.
“It felt really good going out and helping out the team,” Thrower said of the blocked punt. “Every chance I get on special teams, I go hard.”
“The field position early was good, just because we were moving it but just couldn’t punch it in,” Stoops added.
UK would fail to cash in on the golden opportunity, however, as Will Levis threw an interception to Penguins cornerback Troy Jakubec, giving Youngstown State possession at its own 3-yard-line.
Kentucky’s defense would force a third straight three-and-out following the Levis interception, and a 15-yard Tayvion Robinson punt return set the Cats up at the Penguins’ 35-yard-line.
This time Kentucky would take full advantage of the great field position as Robinson hurdled a defender on a third-down play to end the first quarter, setting up the Cats at the Youngstown State 1-yard-line. On third and goal, UK would cash in as Levis snuck in a 1-yard score to give his team a 7-0 lead.
After Kentucky’s defense forced a fourth straight Youngstown three-and-out, the Wildcats’ offensive continued to build momentum as it used a 77-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard Levis touchdown pass to Dane Key to extend the lead to 14-0.
With the score, Key has now caught a touchdown pass in each of his first three games of his college career.
“It’s a great feeling,” Key said. “... It’ll never get old. It’s a great feeling.”
Youngstown State would catch a break three minutes before the half when UK running back La’Vell Wright fumbled and Jakubec was able to recover for the Penguins at the UK 47-yard-line.
Wright’s fumble was one of four by the Wildcats but the only one lost in the victory.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” UK offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said postgame. “We only lost one, but there were four on the ground. So that’s completely unacceptable.”
Kentucky’s defense would again deliver as it forced a sixth straight Penguins punt, giving the ball back to its offense with 1:54 left in the half. The offense would capitalize on the opportunity as it drove 71 yards in less than two minutes to push its lead to 21-0 as Levis found Chris Lewis for a 2-yard touchdown.
“That was great. I mean, those fade balls to him with the big frame he has, that’s something that he has to make and has worked to make it part of his game,” Levis said of Lewis. “Just to be physical and to go up and get those catches. He worked so hard with the strength staff this offseason to get faster, bigger, stronger like he’s been like Coach Ed’s (Corey Edmond) little monster. But he can make some really good plays and it was great I was able to throw that ball to him and make that play.”
Youngstown State opened the second half with a 27-yard completion to former Wildcat Bryce Oliver that ended up being a 42-yard gain with a Deone Walker roughing-the-passer penalty tacked on. However, the UK defense would again settle down, forcing a turnover on downs.
Kentucky would take over at its own 33-yard-line and continue its momentum as it used a 67-yard drive to extend its lead to 28-0 as Kavosiey Smoke ran for a 7-yard score. The run was the senior running back’s first of the year and the first by any UK running back through the season’s first three games.
On its ensuing possession, Youngstown State moved to the UK 5 with a 64-yard screen pass from Demeatric Crenshaw to Jaleel McLaughlin, but Valentine would make a juggling interception in the end zone two plays later to keep the Penguins out of the end zone.
The interception was the first of Valentine’s college career and came matched up with his former teammate, Oliver.
“You know, my sophomore year, I had one that came right to me, and I dropped it,” Valentine said. “I get my hands on a lot of balls. So I feel like, you know, it gets kind of frustrating. You sit there and like, especially when you see some of your peers, they get interceptions and I’m like, ‘Man, like, what’s wrong with me?’
“But, you know, I feel like going into this year, I feel like I’ve grown so much. I’ve grown, I’ve gotten older and I’ve matured, and I learned how to be patient when you have to. Just wait, and I waited.”
In the fourth quarter, Levis threw his second interception of the contest as he was picked off by Quincy Lenton in Youngstown State territory with 10:46 to play.
Levis finished his day completing 27-for-35 passes for 377 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s now thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.
“Interceptions are going to happen sometimes,” Stoops said. “Just like the interception a week ago, and is that really an interception? I mean, it was pressuring, a tip and fell in somebody’s arm and that stuff’s going to happen.
“Will’s playing at a really high level and I want him to continue to play that way. Play aggressively, play confident.”
Later in the quarter, Levis would bounce back to lead one last touchdown drive as he hit DeMarcus Harris for a 58-yard gain to move the Cats to the Youngstown State 3-yard-line. Four plays later, Matt Ruffolo connected on a 23-yard field goal to push the lead to 31-0, which would end up being the final score.
Kentucky will be back in action next Saturday when it hosts Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. CT.
