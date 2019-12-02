LEXINGTON — Rhyne Howard led a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 14 Kentucky cruised to an 81-52 win over Austin Peay on Sunday.
KeKe McKinney added 12 points for the Wildcats (7-0) and three players had 10.
Brianah Ferby led the Governors (6-1) with 13 points.
MEN
NO. 5 MARYLAND 84, MARQUETTE 63
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell spearheaded a stellar defensive effort that limited the high-scoring Markus Howard to six points in fMaryland’s (8-0) victory in the title game of the Orlando Invitational at Disney World.
Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points.
No. 14 Arizona 73, Wake Forest 66
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dylan Smith and Chase Jeter scored 17 points each and Arizona (9-0) beat Wake Forest in the Wooden Legacy title game.
The Demon Deacons (5-3) had a 14-4 run to get within 68-64 with 43 seconds remaining but could not draw closer. Arizona closed the game making five of its last six free throws.
NO. 22 VILLANOVA 83, LA SALLE 72
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore had 23 points, Saddiq Bey scored 19 and No. 22 Villanova defeated La Salle on Sunday night.
Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.