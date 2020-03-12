After one of the most successful seasons in program history — winning 28 games and losing only three along the way — the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team gathered Sunday night to learn about their postseason fate.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, however, their names were never called.
Despite finishing ranked No. 24 in the WBCA national poll, Wesleyan wasn’t selected as a participant in the upcoming 2020 NCAA Division II Tournament — a decision that has drawn the ire and attention of KWC and basketball fans alike throughout Owensboro and the surrounding areas.
According to Panthers co-coach Caleb Nieman, he wasn’t completely blindsided by it, especially since his team had tumbled from fifth in the Midwest Regional rankings to 10th following a double-overtime loss at Tiffin in the last regular-season contest of the year.
“The week before was when we really got shocked, because we lost in double overtime on the road to a close-to-.500 team,” Nieman said. “The teams below us like Lewis — they were 0-2 that week and lost to a team we had beaten by 24 (Missouri-St. Louis) — and a couple other teams lost. We figured everybody would stay where they were at.
“I don’t know what transpired during that week. We got moved to 10th, and some teams moved up. We knew we had our work cut out for us.”
Wesleyan bounced back to beat Tiffin in the first round of the G-MAC tournament before claiming a semifinal victory over Findlay. The Panthers then fell in the conference title game to No. 7 Walsh — the only team other than Tiffin to beat KWC this season.
“That’s the stinging part, is you lose to the seventh-ranked team for two out of your three losses, all on the road, and don’t get in,” Nieman said. “... I thought we took care of those games in front of us. I guess I thought our chances of getting in were getting a lot better.”
Among the main criteria that the selection committee uses when picking its tournament teams are the Performance Indicator (PI) and the Rating percentage Index (RPI) — formulas that place numeric value on a team’s success throughout the year. Respectively, the Panthers finished fifth and eighth in the region.
They also placed fifth in another metric — record against teams .500 or better.
Teams that were picked ahead of Wesleyan in the regional rankings, and thus earned invitations to the NCAA Tournament, include Ferris State (20-6), Southern Indiana (18-8), Lindenwood (18-8) and Lewis (17-11).
According to KWC athletic director Rob Mallory, the one argument he keeps hearing against the Panthers is their strength of schedule — which he believes could stem from a perception problem with competition in the G-MAC.
“I don’t feel like that’s warranted at this point,” said Mallory, who has served on regional committees for seven years and recently completed his first year on a national committee. “This is a strong conference. I’d put our best against anybody’s best across the board. ... I understand you’re gonna pay a little bit of a penalty for (a less difficult strength of schedule), but in my opinion, that penalty shouldn’t have been so severe to keep us out.
“There’s no way to look back at it and not be disappointed, frustrated and, if I’m being honest, a little angry.”
More so than anything, Mallory added, the decision hurts the Wesleyan players — but it doesn’t take away from what they accomplished this year.
“It doesn’t define the season,” he said. “That team was incredible all year, they were a lot of fun to watch, and they’re a joy to have as members of the college. They represent us so well.
“I’m extremely proud of our student-athletes and our coaches, not only for the season they had and the way they handled themselves all year, but the way they’ve handled not getting selected. That’s a tough situation for them, and I can’t say enough about the way they’ve handled it. I’m confident that they’ll be back.”
As for the future, Nieman doesn’t expect any long-lasting effects from missing the tournament — whether its in recruiting or the morale of current players.
“I don’t think there’s anything to really worry about,” he said. “We think it’s going in the right direction.
“We’ve made the NCAA Tournament three other times with an at-large bid. Last year, we made it without winning the conference tournament, so I don’t think there’s any cause for alarm.”
In the meantime, though, co-coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman are encouraged by the outpouring of support for their team.
“We would like to thank all the people who reached out to us in the community,” Caleb Nieman said. “We’ve really been taken aback and humbled by how much support we’ve had.
“After the selection process, it’s been pretty cool to be a part of that. Seeing Owensboro and the Wesleyan community having our backs, it’s made our team feel appreciated. It’s a positive to come out of all this.”
