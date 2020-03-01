Keelie Lamb poured in a career-high 30 points, but the No. 17 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team wasn’t able to overcome its offensive struggles in a 69-64 double-overtime loss to Tiffin on Saturday in Tiffin, Ohio.
Lamb knocked down 7-of-14 shots from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and converted 16-of-24 free throws while playing 38 minutes.
Sophomore forward Cali Nolot added 15 points for the Panthers (26-2, 16-2 G-MAC), who struggled to find much consistency elsewhere. As a team, Wesleyan shot just 27.3% from the field, including 5-of-25 from 3-point range (20%), and made 23-of-36 foul shots (63.9%) with 21 turnovers.
KWC zipped out to an early 17-9 lead after the first quarter before taking a 27-23 advantage into intermission. A 15-5 run in the third period helped Wesleyan push ahead for a 42-28 lead, but the Dragons (13-15, 8-10) finally woke up in the fourth.
Savannah Richards posted 10 of her team-high 21 points in the fourth frame as Tiffin outscored KWC 21-7 to force overtime.
Lamb split a pair of free throws with 2:29 left in overtime to give KWC a 53-49 edge, but the Dragons battled back once again. Jada Tate’s layup with 35 seconds left tied the contest, and neither team was able to score again.
Tiffin pulled ahead, 65-59, following a pair of Aarion Nichols free throws with 38 seconds left in the second overtime, but Nolot’s 3-pointer moments later helped Wesleyan stay within striking distance. KWC forced a turnover and got another jump shot from Nolot to trim the deficit to just one point with 20 seconds remaining, but the Dragons made four free throws down the stretch to cement the win.
Kaylee Clifford led KWC on the glass with 10 rebounds, while Nolot, Clifford and Jordyn Barga swiped three steals apiece.
Nichols added 13 points and a game-high 15 rebounds for the Dragons, who shot 36.4% from the field, including 5-of-17 from distance (29.4%), and made 24-of-39 free throws (61.5%) with 27 turnovers. Jensen Hiegel finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, as well.
The two teams will meet again in the first round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament, with second-seeded Wesleyan hosting Tiffin on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN17-10-15-7-6-9 — 64
TIFFIN9-14-5-21-6-14 — 69
Kentucky Wesleyan (64) — Lamb 30, Nolot 15, L. Richardson 5, Barga 3, Duncan 3, Grimes 3, Walton 3.
Tiffin (69) — Richards 21, Nichols 13, Hiegel 12, Tate 8, Wirth 4, Wesner 3, Williams 3, Watts 3, Chase 2.
