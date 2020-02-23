Emma Johnson scored a game-high 19 points, and the No. 18 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team played suffocating defense in taking a 78-41 victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Johnson came off the bench to knock down 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton and senior wing Keelie Lamb added 10 points apiece for the Panthers (25-1, 16-1 in G-MAC), who won their 12th straight game.
Defensively, KWC limited the Trojans (9-17, 6-11) to just 25% shooting from the field and 3-of-22 from 3-point range (13.6%). Both teams committed 23 errors, but the Panthers finished with a 16-8 edge in points off giveaways.
Wesleyan shot 57.4% from the field, including 60% in the first half to build a 42-22 advantage at intermission, paced by Johnson’s 15 first-half points. For the game, the Panthers converted 11-of-20 shots from beyond the arc for 55%, despite making just 13-of-20 free throws (65%).
Lamb scored seven points in the third quarter to lead a 16-8 KWC run, and the Panthers pulled away in the fourth period by outscoring Trevecca 20-11 down the stretch.
Wesleyan also got seven rebounds and two blocks from junior wing Kaylee Clifford, while junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes recorded six boards and four assists.
The Trojans were led by Olivia Pepperman’s nine points and Kaitlynn Wilks’s seven rebounds.
Wesleyan returns to action Tuesday for a nonconference tilt against Salem at the Sportscenter, with tipoff set for 2:15 p.m.
KWC 78, Trevecca 41
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 20-22-16-20 — 78
TREVECCA NAZARENE 12-10-8-11 — 41
Kentucky Wesleyan (78) — Johnson 19, Lamb 10, Walton 10, Barga 9, Nolot 8, Grimes 5, Clifford 4, Duncan 3, Boyle 3, Puckett 3, L. Richardson 2, R. Richardson 2.
Trevecca Nazarene (41) — Pepperman 9, Stephens 8, Whiteman 5, Carmichel 5, Wilks 5, Burnett 3, Buck 3, Travis 2, McLaughlin 1.
