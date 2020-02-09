Keelie Lamb scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures, and the No. 24 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rolled to an 88-63 conference victory over Hillsdale on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Lamb, who was celebrating Senior Day alongside former teammate and current student assistant coach Jasmine Shelt, also hauled in a team-best eight rebounds as the Panthers (23-1, 14-1 in G-MAC) won their 10th straight game and claimed their 32nd consecutive victory at home.
“It means the world,” KWC co-head coach Nicole Nieman said of the day’s festivities. “These two seniors have been fantastic for us. Jasmine went into an assistant coaches’ role for us, and we wouldn’t be where we are without her.
“Keelie has been awesome on the court, but more importantly, both of them off the court — for four years, they’ve been committed and dedicated to wanting to do things the way that this program’s built, wanting to be a family, wanting to make sure they put their teammates first. They own the culture, and it’s been a riot to have them for four years.”
KWC junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes contributed to her team’s winning effort with 16 points — all coming in the first half — and a game-high five assists. Redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton added 15 points, junior forward Kaylee Clifford posted 11 points with seven boards and four assists, and freshman forward Jordyn Barga chipped in 10 points.
Grimes scored 13 points in the first quarter alone, helping the Panthers carry a 23-19 advantage into the first break.
“I thought Lily did a great job pushing tempo,” Nieman said. “She just found ways around the rim and she allowed the rest of us to see an example of what you can do when you’re able to go one-on-one. Defensively, she’s done a great job for us all season.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Lauren Daffenberg tied the game at 25 less than two minutes into the second quarter, but five straight points by Lamb keyed a 10-0 run that helped KWC establish a 41-33 lead at halftime.
The second half was all Panthers.
KWC shot 64.2% from the field after intermission, including a 6-of-11 mark from 3-point range (54.5%). For the game, the Panthers finished with a 56.9% clip from the floor and made 10-of-19 shots from distance (52.6%), despite making just 12-of-21 foul shots (57.1%).
Hillsdale (6-17, 3-11), led by 18 points apiece from Daffenberg and Grace Touchette, were limited to just 33.3% shooting after halftime. For the game, the Chargers made 38.7% of their attempts from the floor, 11-of-32 from beyond the arc (34.4%) and 4-of-5 at the free-throw line (80%).
Wesleyan also forced 17 turnovers leading to 24 points, while committing just 10 floor errors themselves.
“It helps,” Nieman said of her team’s defensive performance. “They play good, solid defense. Hillsdale’s good, defensively. They make you have to create plays. For us to be able to create some offense with our defense, it helps.”
It’s a message that Lamb preaches to her teammates before every game.
“I tell them to make sure we play defense, focus on defense, the offense will flow,” Lamb said. “I really think that’s what wins us games, and I think that was the key to our success this game.”
Saturday wasn’t the last time Lamb will play at the Sportscenter — the Panthers face Salem in a nonconference home game Jan. 25, and the possibility of hosting the conference tournament remains in play — but it was certainly a special moment for the 5-foot-10 forward once the contest was over.
“I just went out there and acted like it was any other game,” Lamb said. “My teammates, they’re so fun to play with, I didn’t really notice it was Senior Day until the very end when I came out.
“Blessed is the word. I have great coaches who have helped me grow, not only as a player but as a person. I can’t thank them enough. I have some teammates I’m gonna have life-long friendships with, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
HILLSDALE 19-14-17-13 — 63
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 23-18-26-21 — 88
Hillsdale (63) — Daffenberg 18, Touchette 18, Anderson 10, Wacker 6, Delp 4, Burger 3, Chikwe 2, LoMonaco 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (88) — Lamb 17, Grimes 16, Walton 15, Clifford 11, Barga 10, Nolot 6, Johnson 6, L. Richardson 5, Puckett 2.
