Junior forward Emma Johnson scored a game-high 17 points off the bench, and the No. 24 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team forced 26 turnovers en route to a 79-65 conference victory over Findlay on Thursday at the Sportscenter.
Johnson knocked down 6-of-12 shots from the field, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, in helping the Panthers (22-1, 13-1 in G-MAC) win their ninth straight outing and capture their program-record 31st consecutive victory at home.
“There are nights where you just feel it, and this was one of those nights,” said Johnson, a former standout at Daviess County High School. “I’m thankful for my teammates getting me the ball and finding me really good shots. There were a lot of opportunities there with the 1-3-1 (zone) they were playing, so we had a lot of open looks.”
The points were nice, Johnson added, but her success was a result of hustle plays on both ends of the floor.
“The more energy I bring to this team, the more excited I get to play,” she said. “Honestly, if I can play with energy, I know I’ll have a good game. It’s awesome that I hit some 3s tonight, but I take more pride in taking charges than I do in the 3s I hit.”
KWC built a 19-12 lead through the first quarter, but Findlay (11-11, 7-5) opened the second period with seven straight points to tie the game. From there, however, the Panthers reeled off a 14-2 run — aided by back-to-back 3s from Johnson, with additional long-range makes from Cali Nolot and Lily Skye Grimes — for a 37-28 lead at intermission.
Johnson’s 3-pointer with 5:21 left in the third quarter capped off an 11-2 scoring outburst, giving KWC a 48-30 advantage.
Rachel Cooke’s 3 brought the Oilers within 53-44 with 2:03 left in the third frame, but it was the only time Findlay got within single digits the rest of the way. KWC led 61-49 heading into the fourth, then scored 18 of the next 24 points to seal the victory.
The Panthers prospered from a 26-15 edge in points off turnovers, and, paced by Keelie Lamb’s 10 rebounds, they finished with a 39-32 lead on the boards — including 17 offensive rebounds.
“To me, that’s the story of the game,” Wesleyan co-head coach Caleb Nieman said of the turnover battle. “And the offensive rebounds, I don’t think we’ve ever had 17 offensive rebounds. Against a bigger team like tonight, I was just really pleased with that effort.”
Nolot added 13 points and five assists for KWC, which shot 37.8% from the field, 16-of-44 from beyond the arc (36.4%) and 7-of-10 at the free-throw line (70%). Leah Richardson added 10 points with seven assists and Lamb finished with nine points, while Kaylee Clifford (eight rebounds), Kaylee Duncan (six rebounds) and Grimes chipped in eight points apiece.
Wesleyan finished with 24 team assists on 28 made baskets.
“Kaylee Duncan made some great plays, whether it was charges or hustle plays or 3s. She was all over the floor,” Nieman said. “And if you look at the plus-minus, Cali Nolot was a plus-28 for the game. I don’t even know how you do that.
“They’re doing all the little stuff. This team’s so unselfish, and they’re so together. Findlay tested us, and that was good for us.”
Sydney Kin scored 12 points to lead Findlay, which shot 43.1% from the field, 7-of-17 from distance (41.2%) and 14-of-20 on foul shots (70%). Amber Schweiger and Cooke added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“They’re a good team,” Nieman said of the Oilers. “I’m just glad our kids, all week, were preparing the right way. They were focused. They’re not getting all wrapped up in the ranking stuff or the record stuff, but they’re just focused on trying to get better — I truly believe that.”
FINDLAY12-16-21-16 — 65
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN19-18-24-18 — 79
Findlay (65) — Kin 12, Schweiger 11, Cooke 10, Bellman 7, L. Simon 6, Utterback 5, J. Simon 3, Harris 3, Landin 2, Flynn 2, Ruth 2, Sammarone 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (79)— Johnson 17, Nolot 13, L. Richardson 10, Lamb 9, Grimes 8, Clifford 8, Duncan 8, Walton 4, Barga 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.