Kaylee Clifford posted a team-best 16 points and 10 rebounds, Keelie Lamb added 15 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team opened the G-MAC tournament with an 88-60 win over Tiffin on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
The No. 21 Panthers bounced back from Saturday’s double-overtime loss at Tiffin to earn its 34th consecutive win at home and a spot in Friday’s conference semifinals.
“We cannot be more proud of their effort today,” Panthers co-coach Nicole Nieman said of her players. “They were so connected, so together. Honestly, that was the most excited I’ve been in a game, because we had to battle them beginning to end. There wasn’t a time where we ran away with it. Tiffin never quit.
“We were battling the entire way, and that was fun.”
Wesleyan (27-2) led 18-17 after the first quarter before opening the second period on a 17-2 run — fueled by three 3-pointers from freshman guard Maddy Boyle.
“The coaches have really been trusting me lately to come in and give a spark to the team,” said Boyle, who finished with 11 points and made all four of her shots from the field. “Just the confidence that my teammates and coaches give me, it allows me to come in and give that spark that they’re wanting from me.
“Being able to come in and help us win, it feels so good.”
KWC outscored Tiffin 25-13 in the second frame to build a 43-30 halftime lead.
The Dragons (13-16) trimmed the lead to 10 points twice in the third quarter, but Lamb’s 35-footer at the horn pushed her team ahead 63-48, and Tiffin couldn’t come within single digits the rest of the way.
“We had an attack mindset from the get-go,” Nieman said. “We weren’t gonna worry about things we couldn’t control — it was an ‘us’ thing.”
Cali Nolot added eight rebounds and Lily Skye Grimes chipped in five assists for KWC, which shot 54.9% from the field, 8-of-17 from 3-point range (47.1%) and 24-of-28 at the foul line (85.7%).
Aarion Nichols scored 18 points to lead the Dragons, who shot 42.6%, 9-of-24 from distance (37.5%) and 9-of-13 on free throws (69.2%).
Moving forward into the conference tournament, the Panthers want to keep the focus on themselves.
“We just gotta go in every single game just worrying about us, not the team we’re playing against,” Boyle said. “Control the controllables, go in and give maximum effort. I think that’ll help us be successful.”
TIFFIN 17-13-18-22 — 70
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18-25-20-25 — 88
Tiffin (80) — Nichols 18, Wesner 15, Richards 11, Tate 10, Watts 6, Williams 5, Hiegel 5.
Kentucky Wesleyan (88) — Clifford 16, Lamb 15, Boyle 11, Johnson 9, Barga 8, L. Richardson 8, Nolot 7, Walton 6, Duncan 5, Grimes 3.
