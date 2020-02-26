Senior wing Keelie Lamb scored a game-high 21 points, junior forward Emma Johnson added 17 points, and the No. 17 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team rolled to a 103-61 nonconference victory over Salem on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
The victory was the 13th in a row for the Panthers (26-1) and their 33rd consecutive win at home.
And, according to KWC co-head coach Caleb Nieman, the team doesn’t want to slow down anytime soon.
“When you do it with a bunch of kids you cqre about and that care about each other, it makes it fun,” Nieman said. “You want to keep going. What they’re enjoying right now is growing. They’re enjoying trying to find a new level and improving every day, and that’s fun.
“At this time of the year, the kids want to play. That’s why we scheduled this game. We had so many weeks in a row where it was just one game. They’ve been doing awesome in practice, so it was kind of a reward for them.”
Wesleyan had to overcome a slow start to reap the benefits, however.
The Panthers held a 13-12 lead with 2:53 left in the first quarter but closed the frame on an 11-4 run — sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from junior wing Kaylee Clifford and freshman forward Jordan Barga — for an eight-point lead.
“We had a little slow start,” Lamb said. “We were kind of out of control, but we brought it together. We needed to be us and we just did it, so we executed really well. ... We were a little out of the groove, but we got into it.”
From there, KWC outscored Salem 26-9 in the second quarter, getting seven points in the frame from Johnson to build a 50-25 halftime advantage. Wesleyan shot 55% from the floor in the second quarter, with a 3-of-5 mark from 3-point range.
“It did look like we needed to be woken up a bit,” Nieman admitted. “Usually, we get woken up with our defensive intensity. In that second quarter, I felt like we really clamped down, and that gave us the energy, like ‘OK, it’s game time.’ The second quarter was huge.”
The Panthers opened the third quarter on an 18-0 run to put the game out of reach for good.
“Our halftime locker-room meetings are always effective,” Clifford said. “We always come out ready to play. That’s one of our strong suits, to come out in the third quarter.
“It’s so fun. The best part about our team is we’re always together. We have all the confidence in the world in each and every player, and it’s amazing to see it pay off in games.”
Barga added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Clifford had 10 points and five boards for Wesleyan, which shot 54.3% from the floor, including 9-of-23 from beyond the arc (39.1%), and made 18-of-27 at the free-throw line (66.7%).
Redshirt freshman forward Tahlia Walton grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to help give KWC a 52-28 edge on the glass.
Junior point guard Lily Skye Grimes dished a game-best six assists as the Panthers racked up 27 helpers on 38 made baskets. Wesleyan entered the game ranked third in the country in assists per game (19.3).
“They’ve been taking pride in sharing the ball all year,” Nieman said. “For them to be ranked nationally in assists is huge. I felt like they continued that today.”
Alicia Smith scored 11 points to lead Salem (8-17), which was limited to just 32.9% shooting from the field, 9-of-36 from 3-point range (25%) and 4-of-9 on foul shots (44.4%).
Now, with just one more game remaining on the schedule — Saturday’s league matchup at Tiffin — and the G-MAC tournament right around the corner, the Panthers are simply focused on putting together a strong finish.
“We’re feeling confident and still just coming in every day and working hard in practice, not taking a day off,” Clifford said. “Just feeling grateful and blessed to have this team that we have. We all love each other, and we’re gonna finish out the regular season strong and ready for postseason play.”
SALEM 16-9-16-20 — 61
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 24-26-29-24 — 103
Salem (61) — Smith 11, E. Jones 9, I. Jones 9, Quesada 8, Price 8, Holmes 6, Bishop 3, Tart 3, Jackson 2, Hall 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (103) — Lamb 21, Johnson 17, Barga 12, Clifford 10, Nolot 9, Boyle 8, Duncan 7, Grimes 5, L. Richardson 5, Walton 4, R. Richardson 3.
