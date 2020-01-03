COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each and No. 4 South Carolina quickly eliminated any thoughts of an upset Thursday, dispatching No. 13 Kentucky 99-72 to start Southeastern Conference play.
The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter and stretched it to 21 by halftime. Constantly carving through Kentucky's overmatched defense, South Carolina had nine players score by halftime and the Gamecocks' defense had forced 11 turnovers, seven of them steals.
The Wildcats (11-2, 0-1) got 28 points from star guard Rhyne Howard. But South Carolina also forced her to commit six turnovers.
Kentucky kept things close early with its offensive rebounding but became flustered by the Gamecocks' relentless pace and tenacity on the defensive end.
Two more South Carolina freshmen -- the Gamecocks had the country's top-ranked recruiting class entering the season -- scored in double digits as Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere had 14 points apiece.
South Carolina finished with six players in double figures.
Chasity Patterson added 15 points for the Wildcats.
No. 7 Louisville 75, Clemson 50
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Dana Evans had 27 points with a career-high seven 3-pointers and No. 7 Louisville blew past Clemson.
Evans scored 24 points in the first half as the Cardinals (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) cruised to their fifth straight win overall and eighth in a row over the Tigers (5-9, 1-2).
The Louisville junior hit 9 of 12 shots in the opening half, including six 3-pointers, tying her career best set in a November win over Oklahoma State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.