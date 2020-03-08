The No. 21 Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome their biggest challenge of the year, as the Panthers fell 81-58 to No. 9 Walsh in the G-MAC tournament championship game Saturday in North Canton, Ohio.
KWC, which entered as the tournament’s second seed, were led by a 20-point, five-rebound performance from Tahlia Walton. The redshirt freshman forward made 8-of-12 shots from the field, including her lone 3-point attempt.
Senior wing Keelie Lamb added eight points for the Panthers, who shot 40.7% from the floor, 5-of-17 from 3-point distance (29.4%) and 5-of-9 at the free-throw line (55.6%). KWC was also plagued by 21 turnovers.
Walsh built an early 31-10 lead after the first quarter, before the Panthers answered by outscoring the Cavaliers 21-14 in the second period — cutting the deficit to 45-31 at halftime.
From there, however, Walsh used a 24-11 third-quarter run to pull away for good.
Quionche Carter led the Cavaliers with 21 points while also grabbing nine points, while Walsh also got contributions from Mayci Sales (14 points, 13 rebounds), Kimmie Borck (13 points), Megan Ball (12 points) and Tyler Newkirk (11 points).
For the game, Walsh shot 43.5% from the field, 11-of-28 from distance (39.3%) and 10-of-10 at the foul line. The Cavaliers claimed a 38-29 rebounding edge, helping them outscore KWC 17-7 in second-chance scoring.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 58
Walton 20, Lamb 8, Duncan 7, Grimes 6, Johnson 5, Nolot 5, Clifford 4, L. Richardson 2, Barga 1.
WALSH 81
Carter 21, Sales 14, Borck 13, Ball 12, Newkirk 11, Halloran 6, Dean 4.
