Cali Nolot scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team to a 65-46 conference win over Lake Erie on Saturday in Painesville, Ohio.
Nolot connected on 8-of-13 shots from the field and also dished four assists.
Corina Conley added 12 points for the Panthers (11-5, 8-2 in G-MAC), with Jordyn Barga and Emma Johnson posting 11 points apiece.
Wesleyan shot 41.7% from the field, including 8-of-18 from 3-point range (44.4%), and made 7-of-12 free throws (58.3%) with only nine turnovers.
Breanna Bauer and Lauren Flannery scored 11 points apiece for Lake Erie (1-16, 0-11), which was limited to 34.7% shooting from the floor.
The Storm made 3-of-13 shots from distance (23.1%) and 9-of-14 foul shots (64.3%) with 18 giveaways.
Despite being outrebounded 34-33, Wesleyan claimed the edge in paint scoring (32-24), points off turnovers (16-2) and bench production (20-17).
The win was the fifth in six games for Wesleyan, which plays again Thursday at Findlay.
KWC 20 12 13 20 — 65
LAKE ERIE 10 13 16 7 — 46
Kentucky Wesleyan (65) — Nolot 19, Conley 12, Barga 11, Johnson 11, Walton 9, Hoosier 3.
Lake Erie (46) — Bauer 11, Flannery 11, Clark 7, Matalavage 7, Heath 4, Lehmkuhl 4, Fink 2.
