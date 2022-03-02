Cali Nolot made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to lift the Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team to a thrilling 64-62 victory over Malone in the first round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
According to Nolot, who scored 10 of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, she was just trying to go for a defensive rebound when she was fouled from behind.
“I didn’t realize the clock had gone down that far,” she said afterward. “I was going up for the rebound and I heard the whistle. I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go shoot free throws now.’
“It was a lot of pressure, but I wasn’t trying to work myself up. I just told myself to go up there and shoot the ball.”
Up until that point, Nolot had made only 3-of-6 foul shots despite converting 5-of-8 shot attempts from the field.
“We are extremely proud of Cali Nolot,” Wesleyan co-coach Caleb Nieman said. “She’s been struggling with free throws all year long, and she’s just taken such a positive approach. She doesn’t let it get her down.
“She missed a couple free throws today, and I told her at the line, ‘Cali, this is perfect. ... Now you get a chance to really build some confidence in a big-time way,’ and she was just smiling at me and laughing, so I knew we were good.”
Wesleyan (19-9) fell behind 25-18 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 36-29 at intermission, but a 17-9 third quarter helped KWC claim a 46-45 edge heading into the fourth period.
Nolot’s jumper punctuated a 7-0 KWC run to start the final frame, but Malone (15-12) answered with a 10-0 flurry to draw even at 55 with 4:07 left.
After Corina Conley made two foul shots to give Wesleyan a 62-57 edge with 1:51 to go, Malone’s Holly Groff sank a 3 and later scored in the post to tie the game within the final minute — setting the stage for Nolot’s late heroics.
Shaylee McDonald finished with 13 points for KWC, which shot 51.1% from the floor, 4-of-19 from 3-point range (21.1%) and 12-of-19 at the free-throw line (63.2%) with 19 turnovers.
Groff poured in a game-high 30 points for Malone, while Alexis Hutchison added 12 points and Robin Campbell chipped in 11 points. The Pioneers shot 45.1% from the field, 11-of-31 from distance (35.5%) and 5-of-8 at the foul line (62.5%) with 17 turnovers.
The Panthers, who entered the conference tournament as the third seed, will advance to play No. 2 seed Walsh in the semifinals on Friday in Ashland, Ohio.
Winning the conference would give KWC an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament, but the Panthers — ranked eighth in the Midwest Region — are confident in their body of work for an at-large opportunity.
“We thought this game was the game (to win and get in),” Nieman said. “If a GLIAC team that’s outside the top eight goes all the way through and wins their championship, then that’s a different story. If everything holds par, then we’re in the semifinals of one of the best conferences in the entire nation. so that should say something.”
Nolot prefers a different option.
“We’re gonna hopefully try to win this conference tournament and automatically go straight there,” she said.
MALONE 25 11 9 17 — 62
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 18 11 17 18 — 64
Malone (62) — Groff 30, Hutchison 12, Campbell 11, Hunter 9.
Kentucky Wesleyan (64) — Nolot 14, McDonald 13, Conley 8, Hoosier 8, Barga 7, Hammelman 5, Richardson 4, Edmonds 3, Johnson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.