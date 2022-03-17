LEXINGTON — Jack Scales drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining, and North Oldham closed the game on a 5-0 run to capture a 36-32 win over Muhlenberg County in a tightly-contested game Wednesday in the first round of the UK HealthCare/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena.
“I was proud of our guys,” said NOHS coach David Levitch, whose squad will play Lincoln County in Friday’s quarterfinal round. “It was, obviously, a very slow-paced game. It wasn’t pretty to watch or coach in, but at the end of the day, we got it done.
“We only allowed 10 points in the second half and I thought we really got good stops when it mattered, and we were able to get a few baskets. Jack Scales hit the big 3 in the corner, and that was it.”
Luke Anderson finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead North Oldham (19-12), and Dallas Roberts added 10 points.
Donovan McCoy scored a team-high nine points for Muhlenberg County (18-12), which focused on slowing down the pace to limit North Oldham’s high-scoring ability.
“I thought we did a really good job today establishing the tempo that we wanted,” MCHS coach Kyle Eades said. “We made it a halfcourt game. We knew that we were going to have to be really good defensively, that we would have to keep them out of transition. Roberts is a really good player, we had to do everything we could to disrupt his rhythm.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how our team competed in the game. We came up a couple possessions short there in the end.”
Neither team found much separation throughout the contest, with Davion Summers knocking down a 3 to draw Muhlenberg into a 9-all tie at the end of the first quarter.
After battling to a stalemate in the second frame, McCoy tipped in a missed 3-pointer to give MCHS a 22-20 lead at intermission.
Without an abundance of scoring in the third period, Muhlenberg claimed a 26-22 edge heading into the final frame.
North Oldham opened the fourth on a 9-0 run, jumping ahead to a 31-26 lead on Grant Neal’s layup with 4:13 remaining. However, Muhlenberg retook the lead on a 6-0 scoring outburst of its own.
McCoy converted a conventional three-point play that gave MCHS a 32-31 advantage with 1:28 to go, setting the stage for Scales’s late momentum-changing corner 3. Muhlenberg couldn’t answer, and Neal sank a pair of free throws down the stretch to cement the victory.
“We kind of thought the game was going to be like that, just watching them on film and seeing some of their scores,” Levitch said. “... It’s not a team you want to get behind by six or eight points. I think the most they got up was 4, so we just grinded it out.”
North Oldham shot 34.9% from the field, including a 3-of-10 mark from 3-point range (30%), and made all three of its foul shots with seven turnovers resulting in three points for MCHS.
Muhlenberg County made 37.8% of its shot attempts from the floor, 3-of-12 from beyond the arc (25%) and 1-of-4 free throws (25%) with 10 turnovers leading to 11 North Oldham points.
“That’s the kind of game that we wanted,” Eades said. “We wanted this to be a grindfest. We knew how offensively explosive North Oldham could be.
“We felt like offensively, that with our good guard play, we could control the tempo of the game. We knew it was going to come down to defensive stops and we would have to finish with defensive rebounds, and we felt for the most part that we did.”
NORTH OLDHAM 9 11 2 14 — 36
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9 13 4 6 — 32
North Oldham (36) — Anderson 12, Roberts 10, Neal 6, Higdon 3, Scales 3, Fischer 2.
Muhlenberg County (32) — McCoy 9, Vincent 8, Lovell 6, Lovan 4, Summers 3, Ray 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.