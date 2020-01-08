Numbers up for Catholic swimming

Owensboro Catholic has had its usual strong start to the boys' swimming season.
The Aces dominated the boys' part of the City-County Meet in mid-December, and they appear poised for a strong three weeks of preparation leading up to the 2nd Region meet in early February.
"We're gearing up toward regional," Catholic co-coach Erica Crabtree said. "We're going to be putting in some hard workouts the next couple of weeks, then we'll start to taper down."
Abby Hampton is also the co-coach for the Aces.
Catholic took some time off during Christmas break, after both its Candy Cane Invitational and the City-County Meet right after that. Catholic's boys won the City-County.
There are 32 swimmers on the roster, which is a large team for Catholic, and a number of those got their first big meet experience in those two December events.
"We had some kids that we knew were going to be strong, and we had some younger ones who came in and moved up some major places," Crabtree said.
Nolan Igleheart and Landon Reffitt were freshmen and Ben Johnson was an eighth-grader who were among the younger swimmers who did well in December for Catholic.
"In shaping the team, we've got some boys coming up who will keep the team strong for several years," Crabtree said.
Catholic has a core group that has been leading the team.
Jude Neal is a senior who went to the KHSAA State Meet last year in the 50-yard and 100 freestyle races. Neal should be the top regional seed in the 50 freestyle and is the defending regional champion in that event.
Jack Raymer is a junior has been able to fill in with the butterfly and 200 freestyle. Cort Hobelman is a versatile swimmer who can go in the individual medley or backstroke.
Senior Warren Goetz goes in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and also in the 200 and 400 relays. He is a good teammate who helps the younger swimmers.
"Warren cheers for anybody and everybody," Crabtree said. "He wants everybody to do well."
It's an ordinary thing to see Goetz pacing up and down the pool deck, cheering and pushing his teammates on in their individual races.
The Aces will host a dual meet with Henderson County next Tuesday at the Healthpark.
From there, Catholic will be looking to drop times for regional. Bowling Green will be the favorite, but Catholic will look to put on a strong showing.
"We represent well in the regional and state meet," Crabtree said, "both individually and in the relays."
