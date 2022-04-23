Darhius Nunn poured in a game-best 38 points, including 20 points in the fourth quarter, and knocked down the game-winning jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Owensboro Thoroughbreds to a 114-113 win over the Indiana All-Americans on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Nunn made 16-of-26 shots from the floor, including 3-of-7 from 3-point distance, and grabbed eight rebounds with six assists and three steals.
“I wasn’t really trying to pick what shot to shoot, just more of like ‘I got to stay aggressive, got to stay in attack mode,’ ” the Owensboro point guard said afterward. “My teammates kept telling me that, the ball kept going in, so I kept shooting them.
“It felt like the ocean, just throwing it in. When you get in that zone and I just tried to stay calm through it all — not get too high, not get too low — and just stay locked in.”
The victory was the seventh in a row for the Thoroughbreds (11-2), who overcame an 11-point deficit early in the fourth period.
“The fourth quarter, everything that happens, you just got to have that will,” Nunn said. “I feel like we had that in the fourth. They got a little tense when we were coming back. I think we stayed at it, stayed positive, and I’m happy we brought it out.”
Marty Hill added 19 points and Jaiveon Eaves produced 14 points with seven rebounds for Owensboro, which made 46.4% of its shots from the field, 8-of-24 from beyond the 3-point line (33.3%) and 16-of-20 at the foul stripe (80%). Davon Hays, Jarin Hilson and Montel James chipped in nine points apiece, with James reeling in eight boards and Devon Anderson swatting three shots in his team debut.
The Thoroughbreds lost the rebounding battle 50-42 but forced 15 turnovers leading to 25 points. Meanwhile, they gave up only six turnovers for four Indiana points. Owensboro also claimed a 17-2 lead in fastbreak scoring.
Owensboro head coach Mark Anderson called it another battle between division rivals in a series that has had three games this season decided by a total of five points.
“All of our games now have come down to one possession at the end,” he said. “It’s crazy. The games are never over until they’re over. We struggled at times tonight, mightily, to find lineups that were working, but everybody contributed again.
“Usually in the second half is when we get a little run going, and we never got it until the end, when we needed it.”
Asuahn Tatum led Indiana (7-7) with 27 points and eight rebounds, while Isaac Edmondson added 24 points and nine rebounds, Kellen Dunham finished with 18 points, and Chase Nappier and Sean Sellers had 15 points apiece.
The All-Americans shot 53.3% from the field, making 10-of-19 from beyond the arc (52.6%), and converted 23-of-37 foul shots (62.2%).
Nunn credited the raucous crowd for helping fuel Owensboro’s late comeback — noting that the Thoroughbreds will need them again for Saturday’s matchup against the Kentucky Enforcers.
“It’s everything,” he said. “I think that’s really what helped us win, just having that noise. I think that’s what made them tense up, hearing that loudness and that roar. We need that every game, so definitely bring the fans back out.”
INDIANA 33 28 31 21 — 113
OWENSBORO 31 24 28 31 — 114
Indiana (113) — Tatum 27, Edmondson 24, Dunham 18, C. Nappier 15, Sellers 15, Bentley 8, Larson 3, B. Nappier 2, Raines 1.
Owensboro (114) — Nunn 38, Hill 19, Eaves 14, Hays 9, Hilson 9, James 9, Arellano 6, Anderson 4, Kearns 4, Griffith 2.
