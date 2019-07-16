What: ODC Babe Ruth Fall Wood Bat League
For: Ages 11 to 18 (two divisions)
When: Starts in mid-August (wood bat provided)
To register: www.odcyouthsports.com (then hit Babe Ruth registrations)
For more info: Text Chris at (270) 485-9554
