Owensboro Daviess County beat Spencer County 28-0 in the 13-year-old West Kentucky Babe Ruth State Tournament on Friday.
ODC was 2-0 in pool play and will be the second seed in the elimination rounds at Germantown that start Saturday. ODC will play Okolona in a 1 p.m. CT game Saturday.
Brock Burger threw a no-hitter, striking out eight in four innings.
Will Strode was 3-for-4 with six RBIs. Lane Skinner was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Trevor Cecil was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Noah Cook was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Easton Blandford was 3-for-4 with four runs scored. Brock Tindle was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
14-YEAR-OLDS
WEST LOUISVILLE 13, OWENSBORO DAVIESS COUNTY 9
Owensboro Daviess County finished with the No. 3 seed in the West Kentucky Babe Ruth State Tournament following the final round of pool play in Brownsville.
ODC fell to West Louisville despite two hits and two runs by Aiden Wells. Dayton Brown added a pair of hits with a double, as the team finished with 10 total hits.
ODC returns to action for the first game of bracket play Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL
6-YEAR-OLDS
OWENSBORO WESTERN 15, GERMANTOWN 2
Western wrapped up pool play with a win at the Cal Ripken Baseball State Tournament in Elizabethtown.
Jaylen Howard went 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Western, Talon Goodman was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Maddox Winstead and Abel Farmer went 3-for-3 with an RBI apiece.
Other top contributors were Braylen Langford (2-for-2, RBI); Kingston Green (2-for-2, RBI); Israel Hughes (2-for-2); Blake Rudd (RBI); Timmy Porter III (RBI) and Camden Haynes (RBI).
Owensboro Western begins bracket play Saturday against Spencer County at 2:15 p.m.
Owensboro City golf tourney registration now open
Registrations are open for the 2019 Owensboro Senior City golf tournament, set for Aug. 1-2.
The event is open to anyone, ages 50 and over, and you do not have to be a resident to play.
Prizes are based off total entries and the tournament will be flighted.
The first round will be held at Hillcrest Golf Course on Aug. 1, and the final round will be contested at Ben Hawes Golf Course on Aug. 2.
Entry fee is $65 (cart included). Mail entry form to or register at Ben Hawes Golf Course, Attention: Charles Whelan, 400 Booth Field Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
All checks must be made out to Ben Hawes. Cash for entry fee also accepted.
For more information, call (270) 687-7137.
James hits fourth hole-in-one
Rese James hit her fourth career hole-in-one on Friday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
James aced the 110-yard No. 12 hole, using a 7-iron.
Witnessing the feat were Teresa Edwards, Sheila Abel and Jennifer Garris.
• Andy Fiorella hit a hole-in-one on Friday at the Pearl Club.
Fiorella aced the 185-yard No. 12 hole, using a 4-hybrid.
Witnessing the shot were John Oehmler, Brad Holder and Tony Fulkerson.
• Ben Noles hit a hole-in-one at the Pearl Club on June 25.
Noles aced the 95-yard No. 3 hole, using a sand wedge.
Witnesses were Dylan Hardesty, David Warren and Chuck Szelag.
