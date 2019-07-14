The Owensboro Daviess County 13-year-old All-Stars advanced to the championship game of West Kentucky Babe Ruth State Tournament with two wins Saturday in Germantown.
ODC beat Jeffersontown, the No. 1 seed, 12-2 in five innings in the semifinals.
Eli Blair was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Cayden Crabtree was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Trevor Cecil was 2-3 with two RBIs. Michael Chaney was 1-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Easton Blandford was 1-3 with a double and two RBIs. Pitcher Noah Cook had a 2-hitter, allowing one run with four strikeouts.
ODC began the day with a 16-1 win over Okolona.
Will Strode was 2-3 with an RBI. Sam Holder was 2-2 with four RBIs. Blandford was 2-3 with an RBI. Cecil was 2-3 with two RBIs. Chaney 2-3 with three runs scored. Cook was 1-2 with two RBIs. Crabtree was the winning pitcher, going four innings, giving up four hits and striking out six.
ODC will play Germantown in the championship game Sunday at 11 a.m. The winner goes to the Ohio Valley Regional in Wisconsin.
14-YEAR-OLDSOWENSBORO DAVIESS COUNTY 11,OKOLONA 9
Owensboro Daviess County advanced to the semifinals of the West Kentucky Babe Ruth State Tournament with a win Saturday in Brownsville.
Gage Hagan went 3-for-4 to pace the ODC offense, while Hayden Cash, Josh Mayes and Aiden Wells all finished 2-for-4.
Pitcher Dayton Brown picked up the win on the mound.
ODC returns to action Sunday when it will face West Louisville at 11 a.m. with a trip to the state championship on the line.
CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL6-YEAR-OLDSOWENSBOROWESTERN 6U 12, SPENCER COUNTY 6
Owensboro Western exploded for 18 hits to advance out of the second round of bracket play with a win at the Cal Ripken Baseball State Tournament in Elizabethtown.
Blake Rudd went 2-for-2 with a solo home run for Western, while Maddox Winstead finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a triple. Kingston Green was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a triple, while Jaylen Howard and Israel Hughes both went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double.
Talon Goodman had an RBI and a triple, Timmy Porter III had two RBIs and a double, Camden Haynes and Abel Farmer both went 2-for-2, and Braylen Langford and Carter Hinkley added hits.
Western plays again Sunday against Okolona in the semifinals at 12:45 p.m.
LATE FRIDAY7-YEAR-OLDSOWENSBORO WESTERN SPLITS PAIR
Western fell 16-6 to Okolona before bouncing back for a 15-14 win over Larue County in two pool-play games.
In the opener, Western was led by Liam Carlson and Jaxon Roderick, who both went 2-for-2 with an RBI apiece. Additional RBIs came from Dom Blackburn, Jaymin Watson, Garrett Creager and Josiah Welch.
In the victory, Western's top contributors included Jaxon Dickens (3-for-4), Corey Wright (2-for-4, three RBIs), Rishaad Cason (3-for-3, two RBIs), Blackburn (2-for-3, RBI), CJ Schindler (RBI), Watson (3-for-3, three RBIs), Creager (3-for-3, two RBIs), Liam Carlson (RBI) and Roderick (2-for-3, two RBIs).
