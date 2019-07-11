Righthander Brock Tindle allowed just one run and three hits over 62/3 innings as Owensboro Daviess County defeated host Germantown 8-1 in the opening round of pool play on Wednesday at the Babe Ruth Baseball West State Tournament in Louisville.
Tindle struck out seven batters in the contest, which ODC put away by scoring four times in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Will Strode and Cayden Crabtree each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Trevor Cecil was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Eli Blair was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Easton Blandford was 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Noah Cook was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Pool play continues at 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday when ODC takes on Spencer County.
RIVERDAWGS FALLTO HOPPERS
Ben Huber had five RBIs to lead the Hoptown Hoppers to a 12-3 win over the Owensboro RiverDawgs in OVL baseball Wednesday at Hopkinsville.
Hoptown had 13 hits in the game.
Ian Ellis led the RiverDawgs with two hits in three at-bats.
