Odyssey continues for Young

Trace Young believes his best days on the basketball court are in front of him.
Young's odyssey through a host of high school, prep school and college teams included stops at Ohio County and Apollo.
He recently committed to the University of Tennessee around the same he announced that he had transferred from the University of Wyoming to John A. Logan College in Cedarville, Illinois, where he will spend the 2019-20 season.
"It was always my dream to play in the SEC," said Young, who is competing for Men's Open power My Brother's Keeper this week in the 46th Annual Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park.
"Obviously, last season Tennessee was one of the best teams in the country, so I'm excited about the opportunity to play my final two college seasons there."
This past season as a freshman at Wyoming, Young averaged 6.8 points

per game and shot 39% from the floor, including 37% from 3-point range -- starting 13 games and averaging 24 minutes per outing.
"It was a good, solid season for me," Young said. "I played a lot of minutes for a freshman and I felt like I held my own. I learned a lot about myself and the college game, and I believe I grew a lot as a player. I'm getting better and I hope to continue to get better as I go along."
And, quite a journey it's been for the 6-foot-9, 210-pound point forward.
In addition to Ohio County and Apollo, Young played at Huntington Prep (West Virginia) and North Hardin, where he graduated in 2017. He then attended Mount Zion Prep, before enrolling at Wyoming.
At Mount Zion Prep, in Baltimore, Maryland, he averaged 15 points, five rebounds and three assists -- emerging as a three-star recruit by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals.
Coming out of high school, Young had recruiting interest from DePaul, Kansas State, UMass, South Florida, Texas Tech and Southern California. Emerging from Mount Zion prep, programs showing interest included Georgia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, Texas Tech and Rutgers.
"Each step I've taken, I believe I've made progress as a basketball player," Young said. "Over the years, the area I've improved in most is my shooting. I've put in a lot of hard work to become a better shooter and it's paid off for me.
"I think all along I had the athleticism to be a mismatch on the court, but you can't play at the highest levels in college without being able to shoot the ball, so I've put a heavy emphasis on getting better in that area."
Ultimately, of course, Young hopes his talents will take him to the NBA.
"Everybody has a dream of going pro and I'm no different," he said. "But I just want to take care of my family, make them comfortable -- that's what it will be about for me.
"I still have a great passion for the game. Everything I have is due to basketball -- ball is life for me, definitely."
