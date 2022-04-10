LEXINGTON — The annual Kentucky Blue-White Game made its return to Kroger Field Saturday after COVID canceled the 2020 and 2021 scrimmages.
“I thought overall it was a good day,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “We got our work in and I was pleased with the scrimmage. I thought we were basic on both sides of the ball, but it’s a fundamental game.”
Big Blue Nation got its first taste of the 2022 Wildcats as the starting offense impressed, driving down and scoring two touchdowns on the starting defense in each unit’s lone action of the day.
Starting quarterback Will Levis completed seven of his eight pass attempts for 98 yards and two touchdowns in his first spring game as a Wildcat.
He threw his touchdown passes to senior running back Chris Rodriguez and freshman receiver Dane Key.
“It was nice to see Will be efficient,” Stoops said. “We all know how talented he is and the arm talent and see some of the receivers step up and make some plays for him.”
Key, an early enrollee from Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School, was among the standouts as he caught a pair of catches for 43 yards and a 22-yard score after dropping a pass early.
“He has a really good feel for the game,” Stoops said. “For a guy that could be playing spring sports in high school right now, he’s very mature in his approach. He’s been very consistent. With young guys, you have a tendency to have some ups and some downs and, of course, that’ll be the case with him, but he’s more consistent than most younger people I’ve seen.
“I like the way he approaches it, he’s very mature and he also has a really good feel for it. The talent’s there but the understanding of the game that you can tell very early that he has that.”
While Kentucky’s starting offense thrived, the defensive reserves outplayed the offensive backups. The second and third team defense forced a turnover on downs, held the offense to a missed 52-yard field goal and came up with a goal-line stand in the first half.
The offense got the upper hand Saturday, but redshirt freshman safety Jordan Lovett from Radcliff was among the game’s top performers. He made a game-high nine tackles, broke up two passes, had a quarterback hurry and forced a fumble.
“He’s a very athletic guy. I have high expectations for him,” Stoops said. “These kind of situations really help because it’s time for him to get very serious about the game and continue to really study and get quality reps out there because he has the ability and we need him to step up and be a player for us. I think he needs to continue to mature and approach the game in a serious nature and if he does that he’ll make some really big strides before the fall.”
“Jordan, to me, was one of the guys that kind of stood out,” defensive coordinator Brad White said. “I’m sure it wasn’t perfect, but again he was a guy that I think everyone feels him on the field. He plays hard, he runs around, he plays with effort and he can just keep going. He’s got an incredible stamina to him. He loves ball. He wants to be out there. He doesn’t want to be taken off.
“Again, he’s one I wanted to see and from what I saw on the sideline I was pretty impressed with how he played.”
Kentucky will have two more spring practices and will return to the practice field this summer as they prepare for the start of the 2022 season that is slated to kick off on Sept. 3 in Lexington against Miami-Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.