The first official games of the 2019-20 high school sports seasons will be starting in August. The major sports among those opening the school year are football, soccer and volleyball.
There will be literally hundreds of officials at work soon on football and soccer fields, and around volleyball courts, making sure rules of those games are followed and enforced.
Numbers of officials nationwide have been dropping at all levels, from recreation leagues to college athletics.
"One of the problems with officiating is we're all getting older, the average age is 53," said Brad Phipps, the KHSAA 3rd Region area football assigning secretary and an assistant principal at Muhlenberg County High School. "We don't have a whole lot of younger guys coming into it. We recruit really hard. We want all of our officials to bring one person to a meeting. We try to use a lot of grassroots recruitment. The people we're targeting are the younger generation, and they're on social media more, like Twitter and Facebook, we have used to our advantage to recruit guys."
This is the second season Phipps has been the assigning secretary, who is the person who puts together officiating crews for games. That entails getting schedules from coaches and officials to match up who can work when, then dealing with changes from both schools and the people wearing the striped shirts at games.
Assigning secretaries have to get officials for varsity, jayvee and freshmen games, and some also coordinate officials for middle school sports teams as well.
Phipps has been an official himself since 2004, and he worked football games for eight or nine years.
There are around 60 football officials that Phipps is responsible for. Officials are in regional associations, and there were 10-12 who are new for the 2019 season.
"When you're recruiting, you're trying to find the best people, putting forth the best product you can," Phipps said. "We're focused on the training aspect of being an official. When we're recruiting we want to see if this is something they want to be a part of.
"We have picked up a few who are coming out of college, you have to be 18 to be a KHSAA official."
Phipps emphasized he looks for people who look at officiating as a profession, although nearly all officials in every sport have primary jobs.
"Teachers do it, police do it, we have people who work at OMU, professionally they run the gamut of what a day job is," said Tommy Vallandingham, the 3rd Region soccer assigning secretary.
For individuals who want to become officials, Phipps recommended contacting the local assignor, find out when organizational and training meetings are, and go on the KHSAA website, www.khsaa.org, to register.
The KHSAA fee is $70 for one sport, more if they want to officiate two sports, and local officiating associations have dues. In most sports, if an official is new they don't have a local association fee the first year.
Football crews make between $70 to $80 individually a game for varsity, depending on how many are on a crew. Football officials for freshmen or jayvee games make $50 individually. Calling two middle school games would be about $80.
Phipps is like most assigning secretaries, who are always on the lookout for more people interested in being officials. Phipps said he could be contacted at brad.phipps@yahoo.com if there are people interested in football officiating.
Vallandingham is in his first year as a soccer assigning secretary, although he's been calling soccer and baseball games for six or seven years.
He also looks at different avenues to recruit potential officials. There are 35 registered soccer officials this season. Vallandingham is an attorney and an adjunct professor at Brescia. He sent information to Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan College students looking for people who might be interested in officiating.
"We can teach people rules," Vallandingham said. "The key for me as someone who helped train officials, I want to know if they have the right personality to be on the field -- if you have a love of the game, right temperament. All I need is somebody willing to learn."
Soccer officials get $65 for a varsity center and $50 for running the sidelines. They will get another $25-$30 for a jayvee-varsity doubleheader.
In recent years, one problem with getting enough officials is overcoming the assumption that they will be working in a hostile environment because of fans yelling, booing or possibly getting overwrought during games.
"In my six, seven years I've had two what I would say were negative reactions," Vallandingham said. "None of them were physical, but a comment was made directly to me by a fan, and I said 'Sir, have a good day.' I get more flack doing a middle school game than a high school state tournament game. Middle school games are more vocal."
Both Vallandingham and Danny Gray, the 3rd Region assigning secretary for volleyball, think fans generally know the rules of football, baseball, basketball, but maybe not so much for soccer or volleyball.
"With volleyball, as men, we didn't play that sport as kids, and we don't have as much insight on the sport," Gray said. "We're calling hand violations, backcourt violations. I start out with new officials at middle school matches, and it will be three or four years before I put them at the varsity level."
With that said, Gray feels fortunate to have several officials in the 3rd Region who have upper-level amateur certifications.
"I've got two guys in my region who are the highest level amateur certifications that you can have," Gray said. "They're doing line judging in SEC matches, they work Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan matches."
There are around 25 volleyball officials for the 3rd Region.
"This is my fourth year of assigning, we're always looking for new officials, but we seem like we have enough," Gray said. "They get plenty of work, nobody complains about not working enough."
A varsity volleyball match will pay $50, with jayvee $32.50 and freshman $30. Three middle school matches in one night (sixth, seventh, eighth grades) will pay $90.
Individuals interested in becoming officials can find assigning secretaries for individual sports under the officials tab at khsaa.org.
