Although the 2021 Owensboro HydroFair is still almost two months away, race officials and drivers could hardly contain their excitement on the banks of the Ohio River Wednesday afternoon.
Two hydroplanes were on display in McConnell Plaza during The Great Race classic car festivities in anticipation of the upcoming HydroFair, which will host the American Power Boat Association’s North American championship on Aug. 21-22. More than 60 teams are slated to visit Owensboro for the two-day event as seven different classes compete on the 11/4-mile oval course on the river.
After last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, race director Randy Lientz expects to see plenty of excitement from drivers and fans alike.
“It’s very, very quick action,” Lientz explained. “We’re starting at 10 o’clock each morning, and as soon as one heat is over, the next heat starts. We’re typically able to get in four of five heats per hour. There’s no downtime, so you don’t get bored.
“Other than a lunch break, it’s nonstop racing action.”
Lientz credited Owensboro leadership for earning the right to host what he called the APBA’s “most prestigious event,” as competitors are expected to venture in from across the country and beyond.
“Hydroplane racing is very big in North America and Canada, especially in the French-speaking province of Quebec,” he said. “It seems that Owensboro’s truly going to have an international flavor.”
And the drivers themselves can’t wait to get started.
“After last year, getting out here is incredible,” said Dennis Wright, 52. “It’s good to be around people. With weather like this, and people here to see some race cars and race boats, I couldn’t ask for more.
“I’m really looking forward to it. We’ve been planning this now for a couple of years. I was disappointed last year, but we had to do what we had to do.”
This time around, the New Harmony, Indiana, native doesn’t expect any limitations.
“The competition, the noise — come out and see the crowds, be with people,” he said. “These boats run fairly fast.
“They’re fairly evenly matched, so for the most part, there’s a lot of competition. It comes down to skill a lot of the time. It’s thrilling because being on the water isn’t like being on the road. There’s a lot of water, a lot of spray, a lot of jockeying for position. It’s a lot of fun.”
Wright’s friend and fellow competitor, Buddy Benedict, joked that they should’ve brought a crane Wednesday to put the boats in the river for an exhibition.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Benedict, 59, an Evansville native in his first season of racing after spending time on Wright’s pit crew. “I was up at the APBA school for a class about two weeks ago where we went out on the water. Once we came in, I couldn’t stop shaking from the adrenaline rush. It took me four and a half hours to calm down.”
Benedict, who was a fan before he was a racer, says there’s nothing else like it.
“It’s great family entertainment,” he said. “It’s free, it doesn’t cost you anything. That’s perfect. And after the heat races are done for the day, they’re going to open English Park and we’ll have all the boats there for people to come see.
“It’s just great camaraderie between everybody. It’s going to be a great time.”
Before the races, drivers will also be on hand Aug. 20 to promote the event with exhibitions and autograph signings at Friday After 5.
“The drivers are very colorful, and they love to talk about what they do,” Lientz said. “They love showing what hydroplane racing is all about.”
