Ryan Ogle poured in 27 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead Hancock County to a 75-68 boys basketball victory over Hopkins County Central on Monday in Madisonville.
Kaleb Keown added 18 points for the Hornets (4-10), and Devyn Powers finished with 17 points.
Wesley Morris paced the Storm (4-3) with 21 points, Drake Skeen scored 15 points, and Marcus Eaves and Trevor Weldon chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.
HANCOCK COUNTY 19 17 17 22 — 75
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 24 17 11 16 — 68
Hancock County (75) — Ogle 27, Keown 18, Powers 17, Ferry 9, Brown 4.
Hopkins County Central (68) — Morris 21, Skeen 15, Eaves 13, Weldon 10, Hall 6, Hooke 3.
GIRLS OWENSBORO 28, GRAYSON COUNTY 22
Alyrica Hughes scored 10 points as the Lady Devils won in Leitchfield.
Owensboro improved to 8-8.
Raigan Cave finished with 10 points for Grayson County (1-6).
OWENSBORO 5 5 10 8 — 28
GRAYSON COUNTY 7 6 5 4 — 22
Owensboro (28) — Hughes 10, Carter-Swanagan 8, Worth 5, Phillips 3, Badger 2.
Grayson County (22) — Cave 10, Perkins 8, Riggs 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.