Addie Bullock scored 18 points and Rain Embry added 17 to pace Ohio County's girls to a 63-57 win over Daviess County in double overtime at Hartford.
Brooklyn Daugherty and Adylan Ayer each scored 19 points to lead Daviess County. Katie Mewes added 12 points for DC.
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-3-19-15-4-7 -- 57
OHIO COUNTY 5-15-13-13-4-13 -- 63
Daviess County (57) -- Daugherty 19, Ayer 19, Mewes 12, Glenn 4, Mason 3.
Ohio County (63) -- Bullock 18, Embry 17, Vanover 11, Probus 7, Gaddis 6, Smith 2, Kennedy 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY 57, OWENSBORO 40
Kenzie Renfrow put up a triple-double for Grayson County in Leitchfield.
Renfrow scored 25 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and made 10 steals.
Brooklyn Williams scored 10 points to lead OHS.
OWENSBORO 8-10-8-14 -- 40
GRAYSON COUNTY 11-18-15-13 -- 57
Owensboro (40) -- Williams 11, Gonzo 9, Smith 7, Hughes 7, Lawrence 4, Sowders 2.
Grayson County (57) -- Renfrow 25, B. Snyder 8, Kiper 7, Robinson 6, R. Snyder 5, Nash 4, Riggs 2.
