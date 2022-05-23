Ohio County and Breckinridge County will play for a third time this season when the two meet in Monday’s 3rd Region Baseball Tournament semifinals.
Ohio County advanced with a one-run victory over Apollo, while Breckinridge County cruised to a win over Edmonson County in a pair of first-round matchups Sunday afternoon at Apollo High School’s Eagle Park.
Breck won both regular-season meetings against Ohio — a pair of one-run victories on April 12 and April 25.
OHIO COUNTY 6, Owensboro APOLLO 5Ohio County (17-13) scored five runs in the fourth inning and held off late-surging Apollo to punch its trip to the regional tournament semifinals.
Apollo (20-14) pulled ahead 2-0 — Aiden Wells clubbed an RBI base hit in the top of the first, and Carter Contratto stole home after entering as a courtesy runner in the third — while pitcher Nick Judd struck out the first seven batters he faced. After that, though, Ohio County started stringing together productive at-bats.
“That was a good win,” Ohio coach Ben Everley said afterward. “We came over with a lot of confidence, and the first three innings, we struggled. Judd did a good job pitching, take absolutely nothing away from him. We’re happy to be moving along to the next round.”
Matthew Smith led off the fourth with a single, followed by Jalen Walker singling and Clayton Goff drawing a walk to load the bases.
Jacob Gregory and Ashton Farris drew consecutive bases-loaded walks to tie the game, Derek Bradley laid down a sacrifice bunt to give his team the lead, and Graydon Barnard clubbed a two-run single to put Ohio County ahead 5-2.
“Baseball’s a funny game,” Everley said. “Sometimes all it takes is somebody to do something, and then things get contagious. I thought we kept putting pressure on them with bunts and different things.
“It was a good team win, to come back from being down from seven straight strikeouts and questioning whether we have holes in our bats or what’s going on, but hat’s off to this team.”
Along the way, Farris kept Ohio County within reaching distance with his performance on the mound. He struck out six batters, walked one and gave up four earned runs with eight hits in the complete-game win.
“Our pitcher, he kept battling,” Everley added.
“He didn’t let that affect him, and that’s shown how much he’s grown over the years. They were hitting him a little bit, we made a couple mental mistakes, and obviously couldn’t get anything going on offense. He kept battling, and our team is really able to feed off of him.”
Apollo answered with two runs in the top of the fifth, with Harrison Bowman hitting a sacrifice fly and Noah Cook scoring on an error to trim the deficit to 5-4.
Goff led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, stole second, advanced to third after tagging up on a pop fly and then stole home during a run-down between first and second base — giving Ohio County an insurance run and a 6-4 lead.
Apollo loaded the bases in the seventh, and Bowman drilled a sacrifice fly to bring Apollo to within a run. However, on that same play, Ohio County forced the game-ending out as the tying runner attempted to score from second base.
“Tip your cap to Farris and Coach Everley,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “Ohio County played a good game, stuck to their game plan. They execute well. Farris threw a tremendous game, as he has every single time I’ve seen him for the last three years. He’s a good pitcher.
“We’ve been behind a few times this year, and we’ve always fought back from it. We fought back today, just fell short of the mark. I always like my guys’ chances, it doesn’t matter what the score is. I just feel like we’re always going to come back.”
Cook and Will Strode each had two hits for Apollo, while Bowman drove in two runs. Bowman also became the program’s all-time steals leader with a swiped base in the third inning.
Judd finished with eight strikeouts, three walks, five earned runs and three hits surrendered in four innings.
Barnard produced two RBIs for Ohio County, and Goff scored twice.
Now, Ohio County will prepare for a Breckinridge County team that won both regular-season meetings, 2-1 and 7-6.
“We felt like we were in both of the games,” Everley said. “... Breck’s got the better of us twice, but it’s hard to beat a team three times.”
APOLLO101 020 1 — 5 8 1
OHIO COUNTY000 501 x — 6 4 1
WP-Farris. LP-Judd. 2B-Cook, Strode (A).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 10, EDMONSON COUNTY 2Cohl Proctor went 3-for-5 with a double, drove in four runs and scored twice to pace the Fighting Tigers’ offense, while pitcher Isaac Seeger struck out 13 batters to keep the Wildcats subdued.
Proctor opened scoring for Breck (19-14) in the top pf the third inning when he hit a two-out single, stole second, moved to third on an error and then scored on a wild pitch.
The Fighting Tigers then plated five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to surge ahead for an 8-0 advantage.
Edmonson County (17-13) answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning behind an RBI base hit by Minyard and an RBI double from Wilson.
Breck answered with two more runs of its own in the top of the seventh, with Proctor’s RBI double giving his team a 10-2 lead.
Seeger forced three consecutive outs in the bottom of the frame to seal the victory.
Brett Hinton added two RBIs and two runs for the Fighting Tigers, and Adam Howell added two hits with a double and two runs.
Edmonson County was limited to only two hits by Seeger and were victimized by a trio of errors.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY001 520 2 — 10 9 1
EDMONSON COUNTY000 002 0 — 2 2 3
WP-Seeger. LP-Wilson. 2B-Howell, Proctor (B), Wilson (E).
