Once the KHSAA State Bass Fishing Championships begin Friday morning, Ohio County High School expects to be right in the thick of it.
The Eagles are sending a state-high five boats to the competition at Kentucky Dam Marina, including 1st Region runners-up Logan Littleton and Jayden Peach — who qualified with a combined haul of 15 pounds, six ounces. Other Ohio County boats participating will be Clayton Cruze-Kolton Heflin (eighth at region), Carson Fitzgerald-Jake Davenport (10th), Eli Hoover-John Thomas Barnard (16th) and Parker Patterson-Colton Brown (18th).
With so many representatives in the competition — Johnson Central and Madison Central are sending three boats apiece, but no other school qualified more than two — Ohio County coach Jess Stevens expects big things out of his team.
“I say we have a really good chance to do something,” he said. “As long as they fish clean and they don’t have a lot of mishaps out on the lake, I think we could win it, I really do. Obviously, we’ll have the most chances.
“We have more than most teams, so I’ll take my odds.”
And the talent to back it up.
“A couple of different tournaments this year, we had a boat come in first and we also won as a team,” Stevens said. “Overall this year, we’ve won four team events out of the six or seven that we’ve fished. It’s, by far, the best year we’ve had.”
It’s been a balanced effort throughout the spring for the Eagles, who have often featured a number of standout performances at each competition.
“They’ve all done well, and they’ve all either had their moment or a particular day,” Stevens said of his anglers. “They really worked hard and fished hard.”
Other area qualifiers for the state tournament include Muhlenberg County’s Lane Tooley-Camden Harris (third at region) and Steven Ashley-Dade Vincent (20th) and Apollo’s Alex Morphew-Carson York (17th).
According to Stevens, much of the Eagles’ success is helped along by boat captains Don Bray, Marty Cruze, BJ Fitzgerald, Eric Sharp and Terry Littleton.
“Most of them have been with me since I started the team seven or eight years ago,” he said. “They’re good down there on the lake. The more we fish it, the better results we keep having from it.
“The kids are good fishermen, they try hard, and you couple that with a boat captain that knows the lake and has been doing this for quite some time, eventually it works out.”
The one downside, Stevens joked, has been himself.
“Unfortunately, the only boat we didn’t send to state was mine — we barely missed it, by a pound and a quarter,” he said, with a laugh. “That was par for the course for the year. ... It seems like all my other boats have been on that roll all year.”
Ohio County coaches have been pleased with the team-wide results they’ve been getting, but Stevens also praised Patterson for reaching the state competition in his senior campaign.
“Parker’s always done well,” Stevens said. “This year, though, has been the best year he’s ever had with me. Sometimes, when you put in the work, it just clicks.”
The state competition begins Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. and concludes Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. Teams are allowed a maximum of eight hours on the lake per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.