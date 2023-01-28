Elijah Decker scored 15 points and Carter Young added 11 to lead Ohio County in a 60-55 boys basketball victory over Hancock County on Friday in Hartford.
The Eagles are 18-5 on the season.
Hancock County was led by Cole Dixon with 19 points.
Kaleb Keown added 17 points and Devyn Powers had 12 for Hancock County (11-9).
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 17 16 10 — 55
OHIO COUNTY 17 21 13 9 — 60
Hancock County (55) — Dixon 19, Keown 17, Powers 12, Ferry 7.
Ohio County (60) — Decker 15, Young 11, Morse 9, Culbertson 8, Kennedy 7, Allen 5, Lindsey 3, Ward 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 71, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 66
Landon Huff scored 24 points and Nathan Hernandez added 21 points in the Raiders’ overtime loss in Whitesville.
Ty Price poured in a game-high 31 points for the Bears (15-7), and Lawson Rice finished with 14 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 17 15 14 13 12 — 71
TRINITY 6 21 13 19 7 — 66
Butler County (71) — Price 31, Rice 14, Laughing 9, Castlen 6, Deweese 6, Hudson 3, Grubb 2.
Trinity (66) — Huff 24, Hernandez 21, Smith 7, Howard 6, Mills 6, Aull 2.
GIRLS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 58, McLEAN COUNTY 39
Macy Fields and Brooklyn Stewart scored 15 points apiece, with Fields adding five assists, in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess recorded 12 points, four assists and four steals for Muhlenberg County (14-8).
Kashlynn Rice finished with 10 points for the Lady Cougars (4-16).
McLEAN COUNTY 6 10 14 9 — 39
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 18 10 22 8 — 58
McLean County (39) — Rice 10, S. Miller 6, Hampton 5, A. Miller 5, Schutte 5, Level 4, Larkin 2.
Muhlenberg County (58) — Fields 15, Stewart 15, Boggess 12, I. Wilkins 6, T. Wilkins 5, Cox 2, Noe 2, Proffitt 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.