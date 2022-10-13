Ohio County and Owensboro Catholic are set to square off for the 3rd Region Tournament championship for the second season in a row, with the winner moving on to next week’s state tournament.
The game is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
Ohio County won last year’s regional finale, 2-1, and advanced through to the state tournament quarterfinals before falling to Henderson County. Meanwhile, Catholic is looking for a return trip to the state tournament after winning the region in 2020.
Ohio County enters Thursday with a 13-6 overall record following a 2-0 victory over Daviess County in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Lady Eagles are paced by the high-scoring quartet of Emily Goff (44 goals, 10 assists); Kacie Embry (20 goals, 16 assists); Skylar Gray (14 goals, nine assists); and Kara Calloway (12 goals, six assists).
Goff and Gray each scored a goal in Tuesday’s semifinal victory, while goalkeeper Sophie Gaddis recorded her fifth shutout of the season. Gaddis missed the only previous meeting this season — a 10-0 Catholic win on Sept. 20 — but both coaches expect her return to make a major difference.
The Lady Eagles are scoring 5.8 goals per game and giving up 1.8 goals per outing.
Catholic, which enters Thursday with a 16-5-1 record, earned a spot in the regional championship game following Tuesday’s 10-1 victory over Muhlenberg County.
The Lady Aces feature plenty of goal-scorers of their own, including Maddie Hayden (32 goals, 17 assists); Ginny Young (24 goals, 15 assists); Mallary Bailey (13 goals, 12 assists); Katie Riney (11 goals, 15 assists); and Annie Helwig (nine goals, 10 assists), among others. Young collected four goals in Catholic’s semifinal victory, while Hayden added two goals with an assist and Riney passed for three assists with a goal.
The Lady Aces are averaging 4.7 goals per matchup and giving up 1.3 goals per game.
The 3rd Region champion will advance to next week’s first round of the state tournament to face the 6th Region winner. The team with the higher RPI will serve as host.
