Parker Culbertson scored 19 points and Josh Manning added 18 to lead Ohio County to a 61-60 overtime win over Owensboro High School on Tuesday in Hartford.
Carson Kennedy added 15 points for the Eagles (18-6).
Amari Wales scored 27 points and Kenyata Carbon added 16 for the Red Devils (18-7).
OWENSBORO 10 15 7 13 15 — 60
OHIO COUNTY 13 9 6 17 16 — 61
Owensboro (60) — Wales 27, Carbon 16, Rogers 6, Glover 4, Taylor 4, Johnson 2, Talbott 1.
Ohio County (61) — Culbertson 19, J. Manning 18, Kennedy 15, Morse 4, Allen 3, Southard 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 72 APOLLO 31
Cole Vincent scored 17 points and Trey Lovell added 13 for Muhlenberg County (14-9) at Eagle Arena.
Eli Masterson scored 16 points to lead Apollo and Zjhan Tutt added 10 points. Apollo is 2-24.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 19 22 24 7 — 72
APOLLO 12 14 11 13 — 31
Muhlenberg County (72) — Vincent 17, Lovell 13, Summers 9, Moore 9, Lovan 8, Ray 8, Carver 6, Reynolds 2.
Apollo (31) — Masterson 16, Tutt 10, Morphew 9, Smith 8, Stites 3, Kelly 2, Hardin 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 62 WHITESVILLE TRINITY 42
Kaleb Keown scored 25 points to lead Hancock County to the win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Evan Ferry added 12 points and Devyn Powers had 10 for Hancock County (11-15).
Trinity (15-13) was led by Landon Smith and Nathan Hernandez with nine points each.
HANCOCK COUNTY 16 16 13 17 — 62
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8 18 8 8 — 42
Hancock County (62) — Keown 25, Ferry 12, Powers 10, Ogle 9, Brown 6.
Whitesville Trinity (42) — Smith 9, Hernandez 9, Huff 8, Wright 7, Howard 5, Payne 2, Hatfield 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 73 BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 50
Ji Webb scored 22 points to guide the Aces to victory at the Sportscenter.
Brian Griffith added 14 points for Catholic (15-11), Tutt Carrico finished with 12 points, and Jari Barber chipped in 10 points.
Isaiah Hart scored 15 points for Breck (7-18), and Eamon O’Donoghue finished with 11 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 7 19 13 — 50
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20 14 18 21 — 70
Breckinridge County (50) — Hart 15, O’Donoghue 11, Hardesty 8, L. Taul 7, K. Miller 3, Board 2, J. Miller 2, B. Taul 2.
Owensboro Catholic (73) — Webb 22, Griffith 14, Carrico 12, Barber 10, Gray 8, Wall 3, Beichman 2, Hobgood 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 63 BUTLER COUNTY 55
Brady Dame scored a game-best 26 points to lead the Cougars in Calhoun.
Cruz Lee finished with 12 points for McLean County (17-9).
Isaac Dockery scored 13 points for Butler County (15-10), while Brody Hunt and Lawson Rice had 12 points apiece.
BUTLER COUNTY 10 8 12 25 — 55
McLEAN COUNTY 14 9 16 24 — 63
Butler County (55) — I. Dockery 13, Hunt 12, Rice 12, Henderson 8, Flener 7, B. Dockery 3.
McLean County (63) — Dame 26, Lee 12, Ward 8, Floyd 7, Durbin 4, Cline 2, Haerle 2, Riley 2.
GIRLS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 50 HANCOCK COUNTY 46
Cassidy Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Josie Aull added 15 points for Trinity (12-10).
Bailey Poole paced Hancock County (9-18) with a game-high 23 points, and Lily Roberts added 13 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 4 9 16 — 46
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 14 11 9 16 — 50
Hancock County (46) — Poole 23, Li. Roberts 13, House 6, Gay 2, Keown 2.
Whitesville Trinity (50) — Morris 18, Aull 15, Logsdon 7, McDowell 6, Wilson 2, Hatfield 1, Hibbitt 1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 44 GRAYSON COUNTY 29
Brooklyn Stewart produced 16 points in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County improved to 9-14.
Sydney Perkins scored 13 points for Grayson County (2-20).
GRAYSON COUNTY 4 12 9 4 — 29
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 7 17 9 — 44
Grayson County (29) — Perkins 13, Riggs 7, Green 3, Vanmeter 3, Jennings 2.
Muhlenberg County (44) — Stewart 16, Fields 8, Proffitt 8, Wilkins 8, Boggess 4.
BUTLER COUNTY 54 OWENSBORO 47
Alyrica Hughes scored a game-best 21 points as the Lady Devils fell in Morgantown.
Chandler Worth added 13 points for OHS (13-15).
Gracie Cardwell and Taylin Clark led the Lady Bears (23-3) with 16 points apiece.
OWENSBORO 7 14 11 15 — 47
BUTLER COUNTY 14 13 17 10 — 54
Owensboro (47) — Hughes 21, Worth 13, Greer 6, Hogg 4, Gibson 3.
Butler County (54) — Cardwell 16, Clark 16, Phelps 8, T. Leach 7, Taylor 4, G. Leach 3.
