The Ohio County High School boys basketball team overcame its first-half turnover and rebounding issues to capture a 65-57 victory over Owensboro in front of a rowdy crowd Tuesday night at the OHS gymnasium.
The Eagles, who improved to 23-6 overall and 13-0 against 3rd Region opponents, surrendered nine turnovers against Owensboro’s defensive pressure in the first half but finished with 12 for the game.
“The first half, we really struggled turning the ball over, but then I thought we bounced back in the second half,” OCHS coach Paul Decker said afterward. “We made a few adjustments and was able to not turn the ball over as much.
“We moved some guys in different spots. We moved Elijah (Decker) to point and let him handle the ball a little bit more. Defensively, we mixed it up. We played a lot of different defenses and it was good — it was a good win for us.”
The Red Devils (14-10) opened the contest with a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended their advantage to 30-25 at intermission behind 12 first-half points from Kenyata Carbon, who finished with a game-high 21 points before fouling out in the second half.
Carbon scored consecutive buckets to put OHS up by nine points less than two minutes into the second half, but Carter Young scored six points as part of Ohio County’s 12-2 run — with Carson Kennedy knocking down a pair of free throws to put the Eagles up 37-36 with 4:05 left in the third.
Elijah Decker converted two foul shots to extend the Eagles’ lead to 45-41 with 24.4 seconds left in the frame, but Owensboro’s Jonathan Moss knocked down a 3 in the final seconds to draw the Red Devils within 45-44 heading into the final period.
Ohio County used a 10-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, capped off by Parker Culbertson’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left, to establish a 58-49 lead.
OHS trimmed the deficit to six points on two occasions down the stretch but couldn’t get any closer from there.
Young finished with 19 points to lead the Eagles, who also got 14 points apiece from Decker and Kennedy.
“We’re not a one- or two-man team,” Paul Decker said of his squad’s balance. “We’ve got four or five guys that can get 20. We’ve had that. We had three guys in double figures and one close to double figures. We’re a balanced team. We try to make the right basketball play and we preach that day in and day out.”
Cayman Powell added 10 points for the Red Devils, who gave up only five turnovers.
“The effort was there,” said OHS coach Rod Drake, who saw plenty for his team to build from. “We competed until the end. I thought we played well. The effort was there, we just didn’t win the ball game.
“We played well tonight. We got a couple days to put it together, and I think we’ll get better.”
Both teams have one more regular-season game remaining, with Ohio County hosting South Warren on Thursday and Owensboro welcoming Henderson County on Friday.
OHIO COUNTY 12 13 20 20 — 65
OWENSBORO 15 15 14 13 — 57
Ohio County (65) — Young 19, Decker 14, Kennedy 14, Culbertson 7, Morse 7, Allen 2, Lindsey 2.
Owensboro (57) — Carbon 21, Powell 10, Taylor 9, Webb 8, Moss 5, Hume 3, Pendleton 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.