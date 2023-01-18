Parker Culbertson poured in a game-high 27 points, and the Ohio County High School boys basketball team claimed a 76-64 win over Owensboro Catholic in a matchup of two of the 3rd Region’s best teams Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.

According to Eagles coach Paul Decker, the contest served as a quality measuring stick for his squad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.