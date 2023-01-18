Parker Culbertson poured in a game-high 27 points, and the Ohio County High School boys basketball team claimed a 76-64 win over Owensboro Catholic in a matchup of two of the 3rd Region’s best teams Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
According to Eagles coach Paul Decker, the contest served as a quality measuring stick for his squad.
“It’s a good win for us,” he said afterward. “We got a big district game on Friday (at McLean County), so that’s going to be a big one for us, but this is a great win. It’s a good regular-season game and it shows us where we’re at. Getting to play on the Sportscenter floor is really nice. Hopefully, we’re here for the regional (tournament).”
Ohio County (16-4) pulled out to a 15-13 lead through the first eight minutes, and after Luke Beickman’s jump shot drew the Aces to within 24-23 midway through the second frame, the Eagles scored 13 of the next 18 points for a nine-point halftime lead.
Culbertson’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter pushed Ohio County to a 16-point lead before Catholic’s Brian Griffith converted a traditional three-point play with 6.6 seconds left that pulled the Aces (16-2) to within 58-45 heading into the final period.
The Aces’ defensive pressure began forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets early in the fourth quarter, with Beickman’s 3-pointer capping off a 14-4 run — pulling the rally-minded Aces to within 65-61 with 4:06 remaining.
After that, however, the Eagles closed the game on an 11-3 scoring burst to keep Catholic out of reach.
“We were able to throw it over their pressure,” Decker said. “I thought we got some easy baskets early, we attacked their pressure really well. We knew they would keep coming. We shared the ball really well tonight, made the extra pass, and defensively did a really good job in the first half and most of the third quarter. The fourth quarter, we got a little lackadaisical, but a very good team effort.”
Carter Young added 17 points for the Eagles, Elijah Decker posted 13 points, and Carson Kennedy finished with 12 points. Ohio County made 27-of-49 shots from the field (55.1%), 9-of-18 attempts from 3 (50%) and 13-of-20 shots at the free-throw line (65%) with 10 turnovers.
“We had Carson and Carter and Elijah, they handled the pressure really well and were able to throw it over the top,” Paul Decker added. “I thought we got some really easy buckets. We got Parker some wide-open looks, and he can shoot the basketball. When you leave him open, he’s a bucket.
“There’s some things we need to work on — nothing’s perfect — but I was glad with the way we shared the basketball.”
Griffith finished with 22 points to lead the Aces, while Beickman produced 19 points. Catholic shot 25-of-54 from the floor (46.3%), 9-of-23 from beyond the arc (39.1%) and 5-of-8 at the foul line (62.5%) with five turnovers.
“I thought they did a nice job defensively in their man,” Aces coach Tim Riley said of the Eagles. “Their length bothered us, we didn’t attack and create opportunities for our teammates. They just kind of manhandled us defensively. They killed us on the glass, and they shot lights out.
“They were just better than us tonight, simple as that.”
Both teams return to district action Friday, as Ohio County travels to face McLean County and Owensboro Catholic takes on Apollo.
OHIO COUNTY 15 22 21 18 — 76
OWENSBORO CATH 13 15 17 19 — 64
Ohio County (76) — Culbertson 27, Young 17, Decker 13, Kennedy 12, Morse 7.
Owensboro Catholic (64) — Griffith 22, Beickman 19, Gray 8, Hobgood 6, T. Carrico 5, Sims 4.
