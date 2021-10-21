Ohio County High School will look to keep its postseason run alive when the Lady Eagles host Henderson County in the KHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday night.
The contest will start at 7 p.m. in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles (17-5) upended Louisville Mercy 3-0 on the road Wednesday night, with Paige Brandon scoring a pair of goals and Carly Embry adding a late insurance goal. All three scores came following a scoreless first half.
Meanwhile, Henderson County (18-6) moved on with a 3-1 upset over No. 10 Marshall County Tuesday night in Draffenville.
Ohio County is led by Embry (54 goals, 14 assists), one of the state’s premier scorers, along with one of Kentucky’s top playmakers in Emily Goff (39 goals, 17 assists).
The Lady Colonels have their own firepower with Ashton Lynam (41 goals, 15 assists) and a top-notch distributor in Marley Collins (18 assists, 10 goals).
Henderson County has won the last seven meetings between the programs, including a 5-3 win on Aug. 14 in Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.