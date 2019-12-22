HARTFORD -- In a thrilling, topsy-turvy contest that felt like a 3rd Region finale, Ohio County found a way against Daviess County -- winning the Dairy Queen/Danny Annis Classic championship game 69-66 on Coach A Court at Ohio County High School.
Both teams were on the brink of defeat on multiple occasions, and both teams responded in remarkable fashion down the stretch.
"That was some kind of basketball game right there," Ohio County coach Matt Brigance said. "John (Kirkpatrick) does a fabulous job with his girls and they are very well-coached -- we knew coming in this was going to be a real battle.
"I was proud of the way we hung in there and made plays, made shots at the end. It was a game that could have gone either way, for sure, and I think both teams played their hearts out."
With 1:59 remaining in regulation, two free throws by Adylan Ayer tied the contest at 44. Kelsey Kennedy answered with a 3-pointer to push the Lady Eagles in front by three, but Carley Paige knocked down a 3-pointer at 0:49 to tie it.
Heaven Vanover had a chance to win it for Ohio when she stepped to the foul stripe with 4.9 seconds to play, but she missed and an on-the-run 17-footer by Ayer at the buzzer failed to find the mark.
It was nip-and-tuck throughout the first overtime, but it looked as if the Lady Panthers might have won it when Ella Payne swished a left corner 3 -- pushing DC in front 58-55 with 4.3 seconds remaining.
Ohio County then had to go the length of the court in search of a game-tying 3, and the Lady Eagles got it when a right-wing triple by Ella Gaddis hit nothing but net at the buzzer -- forcing a second four-minute overtime period.
"We ran that perfectly at the end of the first overtime," Brigance said. "A lot of good decisions were made and we got the shot we wanted. Fortunately, it went in for us."
In the second OT, Daviess took a 61-60 edge on a free throw by Payne at 2:40, but Ohio responded consecutive three-point conversions in the paint by Gaddis and Rain Embry to shoot ahead 66-61. The Lady Panthers never got closer than the final margin over the final two minutes.
"I thought our kids did an unbelievable job battling adversity," DC coach John Kirkpatrick said. "We overcame a big (13-point) deficit, we were battling foul trouble the whole way, and we found a way to hang in there and stay in contention thanks to some great play off our bench.
"It was a great, great basketball game and at the end it went their way, but I was proud of our effort and performance."
Ohio County (6-3) was led by junior guard Kelsey Kennedy, who finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Embry produced 14 points and nine rebounds, with Gaddis adding 15 points and a game-best six assists.
The Lady Eagles were 24-of-53 from the field (34%), made 17-of-26 free throws (65%), won the rebounding battle (42-34) and turned the ball over 25 times.
Daviess County (6-2) got a huge game from Ayer, who scored 20 points and secured eight rebounds. Payne produced 17 points and six rebounds, and Shea Mason dished five assists.
The Lady Panthers went 18-of-53 from the field (34%), drilled 18-of-22 foul shots (82%) and committed 24 turnovers.
DAVIESS COUNTY 8-6-14-19-11-8 -- 66
OHIO COUNTY 6-15-19-7-11-11 -- 69
Daviess County (66) -- Ayer 20, Payne 17, Mewes 8, Paige 8, Mason 5, Daugherty 3, Spurrier 3, Glenn 2.
Ohio County (69) -- Kennedy 19, Gaddis 15, Embry 14, Vanover 8, Probus 7, Sandefur 6.
