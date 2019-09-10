The Ohio County High School volleyball team overcame a quick start by Whitesville Trinity to capture a 13-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-7 win on Monday in Whitesville.
Anna Law recorded 20 kills with 13 digs for the Lady Eagles (8-6), while Camryn Kennedy finished with 28 assists and eight kills.
Other contributions for Ohio County came from Caroline Law (15 assists), Sarah Bratcher (14 digs), Heaven Vanover (seven kills), Madison Decker (seven kills, 11 digs) and Adrianna Joiner (nine kills, seven digs).
Leaders for Trinity (5-9) were Josie Aull (four aces, 17 assists, nine digs), Avery Barnett (two aces, two assists), Lexiue Barnett (eight digs), Josie Booker (six digs), Morgan Kinsey (nine kills, five digs, two aces), Jenna McDowell (four kills), Cassidy Morris (four aces, three kills, two blocks, three digs), Hannah Nash (eight kills), Abby Payne (nine digs) and Taylor Pedley (two aces, 14 digs).
LADY HORNETS SWEEP MCLEAN
Hancock County captured a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over McLean County in Hawesville.
Emma Hurst had 11 digs, while Haley Smith added four kills and five digs for the Lady Hornets (9-10).
Other Hancock County stats leaders included Madeline Lindauer (four kills, four blocks), Cameron Blan (17 assists) and Katie Blan (five kills, seven digs, two aces).
McLean County slipped to 2-9.
LADY ACES FALL TO CASTLE (IND.)
Owensboro Catholic lost in four sets (24-26, 25-19, 25-13, 25-9) during a match at OCHS.
Cassidy Towery led the Lady Aces (7-5) with 18 kills, five blocks and four digs, with Cecilia Clemens adding 23 assists, six digs and two blocks with an ace and a kill.
Other contributions for Catholic came from Jenna Glenn (two digs), Cate Sights (five kills, two digs), Jayden Bickett (four digs), Madeline Castlen (five aces, two kills, two blocks), Allie Hamilton (two kills, two digs, one ace, one assist), Isabelle Wright (five kills, two digs, one ace) and Shelby Durham (one dig).
BOYS' SOCCERACES DRAW WITH HART COUNTY
Owensboro Catholic and host Hart County battled to a 1-1 draw in Munfordville.
The Aces' lone score was an unassisted goal by Joe Fusco.
Caleb Ranallo had four saves and Landon Reffitt had one save in goal for Catholic.
The Aces (3-4-1) outshot Hart County (4-0-2) by a 19-10 margin.
